Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 14, 2021

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | 8:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Conner Murga eludes Gateway’s Aidan Smith during the second quarter Sept. 3.

It was a rough week for the top 30 teams in last week’s HSSN state football rankings.

Eight of them tasted defeat in Week 2.

The strange part is, only five of those eight teams fell out of the state top five.

Coatesville in Class 6A, Penn-Trafford in 5A and Clairton in A all lost their place among the elite in the state after their losses.

However, St. Joe’s Prep, Imhotep Charter, Aliquippa, Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast and Wilmington all lost but maintained their spot in the HSSN state weekly rankings.

Southern Columbia has now won its first three games of the season. The Tigers have won 63 straight games, the second-longest streak in PIAA football history. They are three wins away from tying the record of 66, held by Clairton from 2009-2013.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-1) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks lost to Milton (Ga) in Week 2, 28-21. They host Gonzaga (DC) on Friday.

2. Central York (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Landisville Hempfield in Week 2, 35-21. They visit Red Lion on Friday.

3. McDowell (2-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans games against General McLane was postponed in Week 2. They host Butler on Saturday on HSSN.

4. Archbishop Wood (3-0) (NR) (D-12): The Vikings defeated Cheltenham in Week 2, 46-0. They visit Malvern Prep on Saturday.

5. Harrisburg (3-0) (5) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Manheim Township in Week 2, 20-17 in overtime. They visit Central Dauphin on Friday.

Out: Coatesville (D-1)

Class 5A

1. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Warren in Week 2, 55-6. They visit Solon (Oh) on Friday.

2. Imhotep Charter (2-1) (1) (D-12): The Panthers lost to LaSalle College in Week 2, 13-8. They host Simon Gratz on Saturday.

3. Governor Mifflin (3-0) (3) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Cocalico in Week 2, 56-0. They host Dedar Crest on Friday.

4. Upper Dublin (3-0) (4) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Bensalem in Week 2, 23-12. They visit North Penn on Friday.

5. Whitehall (3-0) (NR) (D-11): The Zephyrs defeated Bethlehem Liberty in Week 2, 30-6. They visit Emmaus on Friday.

Out: Penn-Trafford (D-7)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars defeated South Fayette in Week 2, 27-0. They host Trinity on Friday.

2. Jersey Shore (3-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Montoursville in Week 2, 27-20 in overtime. They visit Lewisburg on Saturday.

3. Belle Vernon (2-0) (5) (D-7): The Leopards defeated 5A No. 5 Penn-Trafford in Week 2, 27-7. They visit West Mifflin on Friday.

4. Aliquippa (1-1) (3) (D-7): The Quips lost to 3A No. 1 Central Valley in Week 2, 21-12. They visit Ambridge on Friday.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (2-1) (4) (D-12): The Friars lost to Delaware Military Academy (De) Week 2, 42-14. They host Conwell-Egan on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated 4A No. 3 Aliquippa in Week 2, 21-12. They visit Blackhawk on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (3-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Boyertown in Week 2, 35-7. They host Hamburg on Saturday.

3. Danville (3-0) (3) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Lewisburg in Week 2, 51-7. They visit Loyalsock Township on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (4) (D-12): The Saints did not play in Week 2. They host Archbishop Ryan on Thursday.

5. Bedford (3-0) (5) (D-5): The Bisons defeated Chestnut Ridge in Week 2, 34-16. They host 2A No. 5 Richland on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (3-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Loyalsock Township in Week 2, 51-15. They visit Wyoming Area on Friday.

2. Sto-Rox (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Vikings defeated McGuffey in Week 2, 36-0. They host Avonworth on Friday on HSSN.

3. Farrell (3-0) (4) (D-7): The Steelers defeated Lakeview in Week 2, 58-6. They host Reynolds on Friday.

4. Wilmington (1-1) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds lost to Liberty-Benton (Oh) in Week 2, 35-14. They visit Greenville on Saturday on HSSN.

5. Richland (3-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams defeated Class A No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in Week 2, 28-3. They visit 3A No. 5 Bedford on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (3-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Newport in Week 2, 68-7. They host Juniata on Saturday.

2. Canton (3-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated South Williamsport in Week 2, 21-7. They host Wyalusing Valley on Friday.

3. Rochester (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Rams defeated Mohawk in Week 2, 34-3. They visit Union on Friday on HSSN.

4. Old Forge (3-0) (5) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Carbondale in Week 2, 41-10. They visit Northwest Area on Friday.

5. Tri-Valley (3-0) (NR) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Pine Grove in Week 2, 34-0. They host Schuylkill Haven on Friday.

Out: Clairton (D-7)