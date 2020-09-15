Trib HSSN state football rankings for Sept. 15, 2020

It was a quiet start to the 2020 high school football season this past week, and not just because fans were not allowed or were limited at stadiums across the state.

No, there were very few ripples in the current rankings because there are still many schools and districts that have not teed up the pigskin yet. Some schools aren’t set to begin until October.

For those schools that did hit the turf this past weekend, most of the HSSN ranked teams took care of business.

Only three state ranked teams lost their season opener and two of them, Berwick in 4A and West Middlesex in A, plummeted out of the Top 5.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central Catholic (1-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings beat Canon-McMillan last week, 45-17. On Friday, they visit Norwin.

2. Central Dauphin (0-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams did not play in Week 1 and do not play again this weekend.

3. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1): The Knights did not play in Week 1 and do not play again this weekend.

4. North Allegheny (1-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers beat Penn Hills last week, 27-6. On Friday, they host Baldwin on HSSN.

5. State College (0-0) (5) (D-6): The Little Lions did not play in Week 1 and do not play again this weekend.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (1-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Fox Chapel last week, 53-7. On Friday, they visit Upper St. Clair on HSSN.

2. Warwick (0-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Penn Manor.

3. Gateway (1-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Franklin Regional, 41-7, in Week 1. On Friday, they host Bethel Park on HSSN.

4. Cathedral Prep (1-0) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers beat Butler, 55-21, in Week 1. On Friday they visit Erie.

5. Peters Township (0-0) (5) (D-7): The Indians did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they host Penn-Trafford on HSSN.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (1-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat West Mifflin, 52-0, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Trinity on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (1-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Shamokin, 41-7, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Shikellamy.

3. Dallas (0-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they host Wyoming Valley West.

4. Berks Catholic (0-0) (5) (D-3): The Saints did not play in Week 1. On Saturday, they visit Pope John Paul II.

5. Bishop McDevitt (0-0) (NR) (D-3): The Crusaders did not play in Week 1 and do not play this weekend.

Out: Berwick

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (1-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Hopewell, 51-2, in Week 1. On Friday, they host Blackhawk on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (0-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Hamburg.

3. Wyoming Area (1-0) (3) (D-2): The defending state champion Warriors beat Riverside, 30-6, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Williamsport.

4. Hickory (1-0) (4) (D-10): The Hornets beat Grove City, 41-21, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Sharon.

5. Tamaqua (1-0) (5) (D-11): The Blue Raiders beat Shenandoah Valley, 49-7, in Week 1. On Saturday, they host Lehighton.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (0-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they host Bloomsburg.

2. Farrell (1-0) (2) (D-10): The defending state A champion Steelers beat Sharpsville, 41-0, in Week 1. On Friday, they host No. 3 Wilmington.

3. Wilmington (1-0) (3) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Greenville, 48-0, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit No. 2 Farrell.

4. Richland (1-0) (4) (D-6): The Rams beat Class A No. 1 Bishop Guilfoyle, 19-10, in Week 1. On Friday, they host Bedford.

5. Beaver Falls (1-0) (5) (D-7): The Tigers beat Riverside, 47-14, in Week 1. On Friday, the Tigers host Laurel on HSSN.

Out: None

Class A

1. Clairton (1-0) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat Jeannette, 34-28, in Week 1. On Friday, they host Leechburg.

2. Old Forge (0-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play in Week 1 and do play again this weekend.

3. Steelton-Highspire (0-0) (4) (D-3): The Steamrollers did not play in Week 1 and do not play again this weekend.

4. Williams Valley (0-0) (NR) (D-11): The Vikings did not play in Week 1. On Friday, they host Shenandoah Valley.

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (0-1) (2) (D-6): The Marauders lost to Class 2A No. 4 Richland, 19-10, in Week 1. On Friday, they visit Forest Hills.

Out: West Middlesex