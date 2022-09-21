Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 20, 2022

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 | 7:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Antwon Johnson throws a pass during a preseason practice.

As tidal waves of surprises crashed down on the heads of WPIAL top-ranked teams in Week 2, the rest of the elite teams in the state were closing out victories, making for little movement in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings this week.

Central Catholic in 6A, Gateway in 5A and Belle Vernon in 3A were all knocked off Friday and knocked out (for now) of the state rankings.

For the second straight week, the Class 5A No. 1 team lost but still remains on top. District 12 Imhotep Charter fell by four points to undefeated Malvern Prep, an Eastern Pa. powerhouse that is not part of the PIAA.

St. Joe’s Prep (6A), Aliquippa (4A), Wyomissing (3A), Southern Columbia (2A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) all remain on top in their class heading into Week 4.

There are two head-to-head battles between ranked teams coming up this weekend.

In 6A, No. 4 Cumberland Valley visits No. 5 Harrisburg on Saturday in a District 3 showdown while in a big District 4 clash, 3A No. 4 Danville will host 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia on Friday.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks did not play in Week 3 They visit Gonzaga (DC) on Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (4-0) (4) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Ridley in Week 3, 35-7. They host Springfield on Friday.

3. Central Bucks East (4-0) (4) (D-1): The Patriots defeated Central Bucks South in Week 3, 21-7. They host Pennridge on Friday.

4. Cumberland Valley (4-0) (5) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Central Dauphin East in Week 3, 45-14. They visit No. 5 Harrisburg on Saturday.

5. Harrisburg (2-1) (NR) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Carlisle in Week 3, 44-15. They host No. 4 Cumberland Valley on Saturday.

Out: Central Catholic (7)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (1-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers lost to Malvern Prep in Week 3, 17-13. They play Frankford on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (4-0) (3) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Bensalem in Week 3, 33-7. They visit Wissahickon on Friday.

3. Cathedral Prep (3-1) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Solon (Oh) in Week 3, 49-14. They visit St. Francis (NY) on Friday.

4. Roman Catholic (4-0) (NR) (D-12): The Cahillite defeated Perkiomen Valley in Week 3, 26-10. They visit Malvern Prep on Friday.

5. Exeter Township (4-0) (5) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Governor Mifflin in Week 3, 36-6. They visit Lebanon on Friday.

Out: Gateway (7)

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Montour in Week 3, 33-0. They host West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (2-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Palmyra in Week 3, 49-3. They host Cedar Cliff on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (4-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Shikellamy in Week 3, 49-6. They host Mifflinburg on Friday.

4. Central Valley (4-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Chartiers Valley in Week 3, 52-14. They visit New Castle on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (4-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Susquehannock in Week 3, 49-0. They host Warwick on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (4-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Berks Catholic in Week 3, 41-24. They visit Eastern Lebanon County on Friday.

2. Loyalsock Township (3-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers lost to No. 2 Danville in Week 3, 17-14. They visit Williams Valley on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (4) (D-12): The Saints defeated Lansdale Catholic in Week 3, 26-7. They host West Catholic on Saturday.

4. Danville (4-0) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated No. 3 Loyalsock Township in Week 3, 17-14. They host 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia on Friday.

5. Elizabeth Forward (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Shady Side Academy in Week 3, 42-21. They visit Knoch on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Belle Vernon (7)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (3-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Lewisburg in Week 3, 54-0. They visit 3A No. 4 Danville on Friday.

2. Lakeland (4-0) (2) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Susquehanna in Week 3, 63-7. They visit Old Forge on Friday.

3. Westinghouse (4-0) (3) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated University Prep in Week 3, 55-12. They visit Allderdice on Thursday.

4. Farrell (3-1) (4) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Greenville in Week 3, 46-7. They host Hickory on Friday.

5. Mount Carmel (4-0) (5) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Milton in Week 3, 43-19. They visit Bloomsburg on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (2-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Boiling Springs in Week 3, 74-30. They host Big Spring on Friday.

2. Bishop Canevin (3-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Burgettstown in Week 3, 38-17. They host Avella on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Chargers defeated Carlynton in Week 3, 55-0. They host Fort Cherry on Friday on HSSN.

4. Canton (4-0) (4) (D-6): The Warriors defeated Towanda in Week 3, 63-0. They host South Williamsport on Saturday.

5. Northern Lehigh (3-0) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Pine Grove in Week 3, 61-0. They host North Schuykill on Friday.

Out: None