Trib HSSN state football rankings for Sept. 22, 2020

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | 7:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Charlie Mill celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Upper St. Clair.

It was another relatively quiet week with more and more teams starting to kick off the 2020 high school football season across the state.

Eight of the 30 HSSN ranked teams did not play. For those that did, it was business as usual with a couple of exceptions.

Defending PIAA champion Wyoming Area dropped out of the Class 3A rankings after falling to 5A Williamsport. Also, District 6 Richland was bounced out of the 2A rankings after a Week 2 loss to Bedford.

There was one head-to-head matchup last week. In Class 2A, No. 3 Wilmington beat No. 2 Farrell in a District 10 showdown, dropping the defending state champion Steelers to No. 5.

This week, there are two head-to-head battle royals, both in the WPIAL.

In Class 6A, top-ranked Central Catholic hosts No. 4 North Allegheny while in Class 5A, No. 1 Pine-Richland hosts No. 3 Gateway. Both games can be heard on HSSN.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central Catholic (2-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings beat Norwin in Week 2, 38-28. On Friday, they host No. 4 North Allegheny on HSSN.

2. Central Dauphin (0-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams did not play in Week 2. On Friday, they host Chambersburg.

3. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1): The Knights did not play in Week 2 and do not play again this weekend.

4. North Allegheny (1-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers did not play in Week 2. On Friday, they visit No. 1 Central Catholic on HSSN.

5. State College (0-0) (5) (D-6): The Little Lions did not play in Week 2 and do not play again this weekend.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams beat Upper St. Clair in Week 2, 34-13. On Friday, they host No. 3 Gateway on HSSN.

2. Warwick (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Penn Manor in Week 2, 43-13. On Saturday, they host Conestoga Valley.

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Bethel Park, 55-14, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit No. 1 Pine-Richland on HSSN.

4. Cathedral Prep (2-0) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers beat Erie, 48-26, in Week 2. On Friday they visit McDowell.

5. Peters Township (1-0) (5) (D-7): The Indians beat Penn-Trafford, 24-21, in Week 2. On Friday, they host South Fayette on HSSN.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (2-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Trinity, 51-14, in Week 2. On Friday, they host Belle Vernon on HSSN.

2. Jersey Shore (2-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Shikellamy, 53-0, in Week 2. On Friday, they host Central Mountain.

3. Dallas (1-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Wyoming Valley West, 49-12, in Week 2. They do not play this weekend.

4. Berks Catholic (1-0) (4) (D-3): The Saints beat Northwestern Lehigh, 56-35, in Week 2. They do not play this weekend.

5. Bishop McDevitt (0-0) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders did not play in Week 2. On Friday they visit Mifflin County.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (2-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Blackhawk, 49-6, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit New Castle.

2. Wyomissing (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Hamburg, 45-0, in Week 2. On Saturday, they host Fleetwood.

3. Hickory (2-0) (4) (D-10): The Hornets beat Sharon, 48-16, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit Mercyhurst Prep.

4. Tamaqua (2-0) (5) (D-11): The Blue Raiders beat Lehighton, 20-14, in Week 2. On Friday, they host Taylor Riverside.

5. Scranton Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-2): The Cavaliers did not play in Week 2 and do not play this weekend.

Out: Wyoming Area

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (1-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Bloomsburg, 41-0, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit Warrior Run.

2. Wilmington (2-0) (3) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Farrell, 41-20, in Week 2. On Friday, they host Sharpsville.

3. Beaver Falls (2-0) (5) (D-7): The Tigers beat Laurel, 29-14, in Week 2. On Friday, the Tigers visit Ellwood City.

4. Dunmore (0-0) (NR) (D-6): The Bucks did not play in Week 2. On Friday, they host Bedford.

5. Farrell (1-1) (2) (D-10): The defending state A champion Steelers lost to No. 3 Wilmington, 41-20, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit Greenville.

Out: Richland

Class A

1. Clairton (2-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Leechburg, 59-14, in Week 2. On Friday, they host Riverview.

2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play in Week 2. On Friday, they visit Montrose.

3. Steelton-Highspire (0-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers did not play in Week 2. On Saturday, they host Upper Dauphin.

4. Williams Valley (1-0) (4) (D-11): The Vikings beat Shenandoah Valley, 54-0, in Week 2. On Saturday, they visit Nativity BVM.

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1) (5) (D-6): The Marauders beat Forest Hills, 48-0, in Week 2. On Friday, they visit Somerset.

Out: None