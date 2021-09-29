Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 28, 2021

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin works out at practice.

There was not a lot of movement in the weekly HSSN state football rankings from last week as we closed the door on September football, but October kicks off with a mighty strong punch with key games across the commonwealth.

Only two teams, Archbishop Wood in 6A and Tri-Valley in A, lost their footing and their spot in the state rankings in Week 4. They were replaced by WPIAL teams Central Catholic and OLSH.

Jersey Shore is the new top team in Class 4A after Thomas Jefferson lost to Belle Vernon in a battle of WPIAL and state heavyweights in one of the top clashes statewide last week.

There could be more changes at No. 1 with several head-to-head battles in Week 5, including:

• Class 6A top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep hosting No. 4 LaSalle College in District 12

• Class 6A No. 3 McDowell hosting 5A top-ranked Cathedral Prep in District 10

• Class 3A No. 3 Neumann-Goretti visiting 4A No. 5 Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast in District 12

• Class 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia visiting 3A No. 2 Wyomissing as D-4 faces D-3

Speaking of Southern Columbia, the Tigers are now 5-0 this season. They have won 65 straight games, the second-longest streak in PIAA football history and longest current streak in the U.S. They are one win away from tying the record of 66 in a row, set by Clairton from 2009-2013.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-1) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks did not play in Week 4. They host No. 4 LaSalle College on Saturday.

2. Central York (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Dover in Week 4, 68-21. They host South Western on Friday.

3. McDowell (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated Erie in Week 4, 49-12. They host 5A No. 1 Cathedral Prep on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (5-0) (4) (D-12): The Explorers defeated McDonogh (Md.) in Week 4, 38-14. They visit No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday.

5. Central Catholic (4-1) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings defeated North Allegheny in Week 4, 24-7. They host Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Archbishop Wood (D-12)

Class 5A

1. Cathedral Prep (5-0) (1) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated St. Francis (NY) in Week 4, 28-20. They visit 6A No. 3 McDowell on Friday.

2. Governor Mifflin (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Episcopal Academy in Week 4, 49-26. They host Reading on Saturday.

3. Imhotep Charter (3-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Simon Gratz in Week 4, 50-7. They host John Bartram on Friday.

4. Moon (5-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Fox Chapel in Week 4, 42-28. They host South Fayette on Friday on HSSN.

5. Academy Park (4-0) (5) (D-1): The Knights defeated Sun Valley in Week 4, 41-6. They visit Avon Grove on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (5-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Shikellamy in Week 4, 56-20. They visit Shamokin on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Leopards defeated No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in Week 4, 28-21. They host Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN.

3. Thomas Jefferson (3-1) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars lost to No. 2 Belle Vernon in Week 4, 28-21. They do not play this weekend.

4. Aliquippa (3-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Quaker Valley in Week 4, 62-0. They host Beaver on Friday.

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (4-1) (5) (D-12): The Friars defeated West Catholic in Week 4, 28-7. They host 3A No. 3 Neumann-Goretti on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (5-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated New Castle in Week 4, 56-7. They host Quaker Valley on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Fleetwood in Week 4, 48-7. They host 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (3-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Conwell-Egan in Week 4, 30-6. They visit 4A No. 5 Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast on Friday.

4. Bedford (5-0) (4) (D-5): The Bisons defeated Westmont-Hilltop in Week 4, 70-20. They visit Forest Hills on Friday.

5. North Schuylkill (5-0) (5) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Pen Argyl in Week 4, 60-27. They host Northern Lehigh on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (5-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Mount Carmel in Week 4, 40-14. They visit 3A No. 2 Wyomissing on Friday.

2. Sto-Rox (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Shady Side Academy in Week 4, 65-12. They visit South Side on Friday.

3. Farrell (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Steelers defeated Sharpsville in Week 4, 40-0. They do not play this weekend.

4. Wilmington (3-1) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds defeated Lakeview in Week 4, 54-22. They visit Sharpsville on Friday on HSSN.

5. Bellwood-Antis (5-0) (5) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Glendale in Week 4, 42-0. They host Curwensville on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (4-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers had their game against Upper Dauphin in Week 4 postponed. They host Middletown on Saturday.

2. Canton (5-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Northwest Area in Week 4, 42-0. They visit Wellsboro on Friday.

3. Old Forge (4-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Montrose in Week 4 via forfeit, 1-0. They host Hanover Area on Friday.

4. Juniata Valley (4-0) (5) (D-6): The Hornets defeated Everett in Week 4, 42-0. They vist Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday.

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Chargers defeated Fort Cherry in Week 4, 27-6. They host Rochester on Saturday on HSSN.

Out: Tri-Valley (D-11)