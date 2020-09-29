Trib HSSN state football rankings for Sept. 29, 2020

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins returns an interception for a touchdown past Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman during the third quarter last week.

In Week 4 of the state football rankings, it’s time to welcome some members of District 12 to the 2020 football season.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced last week that, like the Big Ten in college football, they have changed their mind and will allow schools in the Philadelphia Catholic League to play sports this fall.

That opens the door to some immediate changes as several state powerhouses join the rankings this week without having played a down of football.

National power and two-time defending Class 6A champion St. Joe’s Prep goes to the head of the class. They are joined in the Top 5 by Archbishop Wood, last year’s Class 5A state title winner that was moved up to the highest classification based on the new PIAA competition formula.

Speaking of 5A, with Cathedral Prep losing to McDowell in Erie last week, the Ramblers drop while D-12 power Imhotep Charter joins the state elite.

Other newcomers include Lampeter-Strasburg in Class 4A and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Reynolds in Class A.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joe’s Prep (0-0) (NR) (D-12): The Hawks did not play in Week 3 and do not play this weekend.

2. Central Dauphin (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Rams beat Chambersburg in Week 3, 62-10. On Friday they host State College.

3. North Allegheny (2-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers beat No. 1 Central Catholic in Week 3, 35-21. On Friday they host Mt. Lebanon on HSSN.

4. North Penn (0-0) (3) (D-1): The Knights did not play in Week 3. On Friday they visit Neshaminy.

5. Archbishop Wood (0-0) (NR) (D-12): The Vikings did not play in Week 3. On Saturday they host Roman Catholic.

Out: Central Catholic (7), State College (6)

Class 5A

1. Pine-Richland (2-0) (1) (D-7): The Rams did not play in Week 3. On Saturday they visit Penn Hills on HSSN.

2. Warwick (2-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Conestoga Valley in Week 3, 41-0. On Friday they host Manheim Central.

3. Gateway (2-0) (3) (D-7): The Gators did not play in Week 3 and do not play this weekend.

4. Peters Township (2-0) (5) (D-7): The Indians beat South Fayette, 17-3, in Week 3. On Thursday, they host Upper St. Clair on HSSN.

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (NR) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 3. On Saturday they host John Bartram.

Out: Cathedral Prep (10)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (3-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars beat Belle Vernon, 42-21, in Week 3. They do not play this weekend.

2. Jersey Shore (3-0) (2) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Central Mountain, 55-7, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Selinsgrove.

3. Dallas (2-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Wilkes-Barre Area, 34-13, in Week 3. On Friday they host Lake-Lehman.

4. Bishop McDevitt (1-0) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders beat Mifflin County, 33-0, in Week 3. On Friday they host Lower Dauphin.

5. Lampeter-Strasburg (2-0) (NR) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Lebanon, 42-20, in Week 3. On Friday they host Lancaster Catholic.

Out: Berks Catholic (3)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (3-0) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat New Castle, 49-21, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Quaker Valley.

2. Wyomissing (2-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans beat Fleetwood, 49-9, in Week 3. On Saturday they visit Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

3. Hickory (3-0) (3) (D-10): The Hornets beat Slippery Rock, 45-0, in Week 3. On Friday they host Grove City.

4. Tamaqua (3-0) (4) (D-11): The Blue Raiders beat Taylor Riverside, 51-20, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Pottsville.

5. Scranton Prep (1-0) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers beat Wallenpaupack, 45-0, in Week 3. On Friday they visit West Scranton.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state 2A champion Tigers beat Warrior Run, 67-0, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Loyalsock Township.

2. Wilmington (2-0) (2) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Sharpsville, 42-0, in Week 3. On Friday they host Greenville.

3. Beaver Falls (3-0) (3) (D-7): The Tigers beat Ellwood City, 54-26, in Week 3. On Friday they host New Brighton on HSSN.

4. Dunmore (0-0) (4) (D-6): The Bucks did not play in Week 3. On Friday they visit Carbondale.

5. Farrell (2-1) (5) (D-10): The defending state A champion Steelers beat Greenville, 47-7, in Week 3. On Friday they host Sharpsville.

Out: None

Class A

1. Clairton (3-0) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Riverview, 66-6, in Week 3. On Saturday they visit Bishop Canevin on HSSN.

2. Old Forge (0-0) (2) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play in Week 3. On Friday they host Taylor Riverside.

3. Steelton-Highspire (1-0) (3) (D-3): The Steamrollers beat Upper Dauphin, 43-6, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Middletown.

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-0) (NR) (D-7): The Chargers beat Fort Cherry, 35-13, in Week 3. On Friday they visit Rochester on HSSN.

5. Reynolds (3-0) (NR) (D-10): The Raiders beat Karns City, 75-14, in Week 3. On Friday they host West Middlesex.

Out: Williams Valley (11), Bishop Guilfoyle (6)