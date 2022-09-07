Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Sept. 6, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 6:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Quentin Goode throws a pass during a preseason practice.

Losses in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings can produce a slight tumble, a free fall or nothing at all.

There was a mixed bag of rankings results among the elite PIAA teams that came up empty in Week 1.

Four teams lost and dropped completely out of the Top 5, including Penn-Trafford (5A), Allentown Central Catholic (4A), Martinsburg Central (3A) and Sto-Rox (2A).

Others teams dropped but kept their spot among the best of the best (for now), including LaSalle College (6A), Neumann-Goretti (3A) and Farrell (2).

Then, there is Steelton-Highspire in Class A.

The Steamrollers were No. 1 in the state after an impressive win over Bishop Canevin in Week Zero, but they lost at home to upstart Westinghouse in Week 1.

With the Crusaders still right behind them at No. 2, Steelton-Highspire holds on to its No. 1 spot in Class A.

St. Joe’s Prep (6A), Imhotep Charter (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Wyomissing (3A) and Southern Columbia (2A) also remain at the top of the class heading into Week 2.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Temas are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated St. Peters Prep (NJ) in Week 1, 55-20. They host Erasmus Hall (NY) on Friday.

2. Harrisburg (1-0) (2) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Delaware Valley in Week 1, 32-3. They host Manheim Township on Saturday.

3. Garnet Valley (2-0) (4) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Upper Darby in Week 1, 55-20. They visit Radnor on Friday.

4. Central Catholic (1-1) (5) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Philadelphia Abraham Lincoln in Week 1, 35-22. They visit Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN.

5. LaSalle College (1-1) (3) (D-12): The Explorers lost to Malvern Prep in Week 1, 35-0. They host 4A No. 2 Bishop McDevitt on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (1-0) (1) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 1. They visit Archbishop Spalding (Md.) on Friday.

2. Gateway (2-0) (2) (D-7): The Gators defeated Woodland Hills in Week 1, 21-0. They visit North Hills on Friday on HSSN.

3. Upper Dublin (2-0) (3) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Central Bucks West in Week 1, 35-7. They visit Lansdale North Penn on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (1-1) (5) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Clarkson North (Ar) in Week 1, 22-17. They host West Toronto Prep (Can) on Friday.

5. Exeter Township (2-0) (NR (D-3): The Eagles defeated Boyertown in Week 1, 37-21. They host West York on Friday.

Out: Penn-Trafford (7)

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (1-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Armstrong in Week 1, 28-14. They visit North Catholic on Friday on HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (0-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders game against West Toronto Prep in Week 1 was postponed. They visit 6A No. 5 LaSalle College on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (2-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Lewisburg in Week 1, 70-6. They host Selinsgrove on Friday.

4. Central Valley (2-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Avonworth in Week 1, 37-22. They visit Hampton on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (2-0) (NR) (D-3): The Barons defeated Immaculata (NJ) in double overtime in Week 1, 44-43. They host Cocalico on Friday.

Out: Allentown Central Catholic (11)

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (2-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Pottsville in Week 1, 49-0. They host Camp Hill Trinity on Saturday.

2. Belle Vernon (1-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Laurel Highlands in Week One, 41-30. They host visit McKeesport on Friday on HSSN.

3. Hickory (2-0) (5) (D-10): The Hornets defeated Franklin in Week One, 62-3. They visit Sharon on Friday.

4. Danville (2-0) (NR) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Line Mountain in Week 1, 52-0. They host Central Columbia on Friday.

5. Neumann-Goretti (0-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints lost to William Penn Charter Week 1, 21-0. They do not play this weekend.

Out: Martinsburg Central (6)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (2-0) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Shamokin in Week 1, 43-0. They host Loyalsock Township on Friday.

2. Lakeland (2-0) (3) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Carbondale in Week 1, 52-7. They visit Taylor Riverside on Friday.

3. Westinghouse (2-0) (NR) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Steelton-Highspire in Week 1, 39-18. They host Perry on Friday.

4. Farrell (1-1) (2) (D-10): The Steelers lost to Ursuline (Oh) in Week 1, 40-38. They do not play this weekend.

5. Mount Carmel (2-0) (5) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Dunmore in Week 1, 42-14. They visit Warrior Run on Friday.

Out: Sto-Rox (7)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (1-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers lost to 2A No. 3 Westinghouse in Week 1, 39-18. They do not play this weekend.

2. Bishop Canevin (1-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 1, 30-14. They visit Keystone Oaks on Friday.

3. Reynolds (2-0) (4) (D-10): The Raiders defeated Mercer in Week 1, 47-0. They host Sharpsville on Friday.

4. Old Forge (1-1) (5) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Nanticoke in Week 1, 42-7. They visit Western Wayne on Friday.

5. Canton (2-0) (NR) (D-6): The Warriors defeated North Penn-Mansfield in Week 1, 53-0. They host Wellsboro on Friday.

Out: None