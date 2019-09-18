Trib HSSN state football rankings for Week 4

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 10:47 PM

It was a quirky week for the Trib HSSN state rankings following Week 3, which is appropriate coming off a Friday the 13th with a full moon.

Two top ranked teams lost this past weekend, yet both remain at the top of their classification.

St. Joe’s Prep lost by a touchdown to the No. 1 team in Florida, IMG Academy, yet stays atop Class 6A.

Erie Cathedral Prep lost by a touchdown to the No. 5 team in Ohio, St. Edwards, yet remains at the top in Class 4A.

Four other teams were not so fortunate. Bethlehem Freedom, North Catholic, Conwell-Egan Catholic and West Catholic all lost and were dropped from the state top five.

This week, there are three head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams.

In 6A, St. Joe’s Prep is challenged again with a game against No. 3 LaSalle College.

The No. 5 team in 6A, Nazareth, welcomes the No. 5 team in 4A, Bethlehem Catholic.

A pair of WPIAL Class A powers square off on Trib HSSN when No. 5 Laurel visits No. 4 Clairton in a game you can hear on Trib HSSN.

Here is the PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications prior to Week Four. Teams are listed with their record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks lost to IMG Academy (Fl) 31-25 in Week 3. They visit No. 3 LaSalle College on Saturday.

2. Pine-Richland (4-0) (2) (D-7): The Rams beat Butler, 56-7, in Week 4. They host Norwin on Friday.

3. LaSalle College (4-0) (4) (D-12): The Explorers beat Haverford School, 48-27, in Week 3. They host No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday.

4. North Allegheny (4-0) (5) (D-7): The Tigers beat Canon-McMillan, 42-6, in Week 3. They host Mt. Lebanon on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Nazareth (4-0) (NR) (D-11): The Eagles beat Bethlehem Freedom, 35-33, in Week 3. They host Class 4A No. 5 Bethlehem Catholic on Friday.

Out: Bethlehem Freedom (D-1)

Class 5A:

1. Archbishop Wood (3-0) (1) (D-12): The Vikings did not play in Week 3. They host Peddie School on Friday.

2. Upper Dublin (3-0) (2) (1): The Cardinals beat Hatboro-Horsham, 40-13, in Week 3. They host William Penn Charter on Friday.

3. Penn-Trafford (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Warriors beat McKeesport, 29-12, in Week 3. They visit Massillon (Ohio) on Friday.

4. Peters Township (4-0) (4) (D-7): The Indians beat West Allegheny, 23-7, in Week 3. They host North Hills on Friday.

5. Warwick (4-0) (5) (D-3): The Warriors beat Landisville Hempfield, 55-7, in Week 3. They visit Allentown McCaskey on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A:

1. Cathedral Prep (3-1) (1) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers lost to St. Edwards (Ohio), 21-14, in Week 3. They host Cleveland Benedictine on Friday.

2. Thomas Jefferson (4-0) (2) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Indiana, 62-0, in Week 3. They visit Trinity on Friday.

3. Valley View (4-0) (3) (D-2): The Cougars beat Scranton Prep, 42-19, in Week 3. They visit Honesdale on Friday.

4. Dallas (4-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Pittston, 56-15, in Week 3. They visit Wyoming Valley West on Friday.

5. Bethlehem Catholic (3-1) (5) (D-11): The Hawks beat Parkland, 44-7, in Week 3. They visit Class 6A No. 5 Nazareth on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Aliquippa (4-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Montour, 27-14, in Week 3. They host Beaver Falls on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Middletown (4-0) (2) (D-3): The Blue Raiders beat Camp Hill, 41-12, in Week 3. They host Steelton-Highspire on Friday.

3. Wyomissing (4-0) (4) (D-3): The Spartans beat Blue Mountain, 35-14, in Week 3. They host West York on Sunday.

4. Central Valley (4-0) (NR) (D-7): The Warriors beat North Catholic, 35-14, in Week 3. They host Keystone Oaks on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (4-0) (NR) (D-4): The Warriors beat Warrior Run, 28-7, in Week 3. They visit Loyalsock Township on Friday.

Out: North Catholic (D-7), Conwell-Egan Catholic (D-12)

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (4-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Shamokin, 62-0, in Week 3. They host Central Columbia on Friday.

2. Washington (4-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Brownsville, 44-7, in Week 3. They host California on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (4-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Saltsburg, 57-12, in Week 3. They host West Shamokin on Friday.

4. Wilmington (4-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Lakeview, 42-0, in Week 3. They visit Conneaut on Friday.

5. Mt. Carmel (3-1) (NR) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes beat Jersey Shore, 34-18, in Week 3. They visit North Schuylkill on Friday.

Out: West Catholic (D-12)

Class A:

1. Old Forge (4-0) (1) (D-2): The Blue Devils beat Holy Redeemer, 49-0, in Week 3. They do not play this weekend.

2. Jeannette (4-0) (2) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Avella, 54-0, in Week 3. They visit Springdale on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Farrell (2-2) (3) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat West Middlesex, 33-0, in Week 3. They visit Cambridge Springs on Friday.

4. Clairton (2-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears beat Riverview, 58-0, in Week 3. They host No. 5 Laurel on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Laurel (4-0) (5) (D-7): The Spartans beat California, 15-0, in a storm-shortened game in Week 3. They visit No. 4 Clairton on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

