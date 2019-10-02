Trib HSSN state football rankings for Week 6

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 10:23 PM

The WPIAL continues to shine bright in the Trib HSSN state rankings following Week 5.

While Pine-Richland got bounced from the 6A state rankings, Central Catholic (6A), Gateway (5A) and Sto-Rox (A) are new this week to the top five, increasing the number to 12 WPIAL teams currently ranked among the best in Pennsylvania.

Also, four of those teams — Peters Township (5A), Thomas Jefferson (4A), Aliquippa (3A) and Jeannette (A) — are ranked No. 1.

Last week in Class 6A, top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep rolled past then-No. 3 LaSalle College by 31 points.

This week, there are two head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams.

Manheim Township, newly ranked in 6A, visits 5A No. 2 Warwick and 4A top-ranked Thomas Jefferson visits 3A No. 4 Central Valley.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 6. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat No. 3 LaSalle College, 44-13, in Week 5. They host Roman Catholic on Friday.

2. North Allegheny (6-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers beat Seneca Valley, 40-7, in Week 5. They visit Butler on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Central Catholic (5-1) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings beat Pine-Richland, 29-7, in Week 5. They visit Norwin on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (4-1) (3) (D-12): The Explorers lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep, 44-13, in Week 5. They host Father Judge on Friday.

5. Manheim Township (6-0) (NR) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat West Lawn Wilson, 30-14, in Week 5. They visit 5A No. 2 Warwick on Friday.

Out: Pine-Richland (D-7), Nazareth (D-11)

Class 5A

1. Peters Township (6-0) (1) (D-7): The Indians beat Canon-McMillan, 35-3, in Week 5. They visit Moon on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Warwick (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Warriors beat Cedar Crest, 34-14, in Week 5. They host 6A No. 5 Manheim Township on Friday.

3. Penn-Trafford (5-1) (5) (D-7): The Warriors beat Plum, 47-17, in Week 5. They visit Latrobe on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Archbishop Wood (3-2) (3) (D-12): The Vikings lost to Roman Catholic, 20-6, in Week 5. They host Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

5. Gateway (5-1) (NR) (7): The Gators beat North Hills, 40-7, in Week 5. They host Franklin Regional on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Upper Dublin (D-1)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson (6-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Connellsville, 61-7, in Week 5. They visit 3A No. 4 Central Valley on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (4-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Fort Hill (Md), 48-14, in Week 5. They visit Erie McDowell on Friday.

3. Valley View (6-0) (3) (D-2): The Cougars beat Berwick, 35-28, in Week 5. They visit Western Wayne on Friday.

4. Dallas (6-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Wilkes-Barre, 35-7, in Week 5. They host Nanticoke on Friday.

5. Bethlehem Catholic (4-2) (5) (D-11): The Hawks beat Whitehall, 42-17, in Week 5. They visit East Stroudsburg South on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (6-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Hopewell, 47-9, in Week 5. They host Yough on Friday.

2. Middletown (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Blue Raiders beat Boiling Springs, 35-0, in Week 5. They host Milton Hershey on Friday.

3. Wyomissing (6-0) (3) (D-3): The Spartans beat Fleetwood, 35-7, in Week 5. They visit Hamburg on Friday.

4. Central Valley (6-0) (4) (D-7): The Warriors beat Waynesburg Central, 42-6, in Week 5. They host 4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (6-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Milton, 69-0, in Week 5. They host Danville on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (6-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat South Williamsport, 76-6, in Week 5. They visit Jersey Shore on Friday.

2. Washington (6-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Frazier, 64-7, in Week 5. They visit Carmichaels on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (6-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Purchase Line, 48-0, in Week 5. They host Marion Center on Friday.

4. Wilmington (6-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Greenville, 45-0, in Week 5. They visit Iroquois on Friday.

5. Richland (6-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Westmont-Hilltop, 42-6, in Week 5. They host Bishop Guilfoyle on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Jeannette (6-0) (2) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Brownsville, 49-0, in Week 5. They visit Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (4-2) (3) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Mercer, 73-0, in Week 5. They host Cochranton on Friday.

3. Clairton (4-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears beat Leechburg, 48-14, in Week 5. They visit Imani Christian on Friday.

4. Williams Valley (6-0) (5) (D-11): The Vikings beat Line Mountain, 35-7, in Week 5. They host Pine Grove on Friday.

5. Sto-Rox (6-0) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings beat Northgate, 80-0, in Week 5. They host Rochester on Friday.

Out: Old Forge (D-2)

