Trib HSSN state high school football rankings for Oct. 4, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 8:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Brett FitzSimmons takes a hand-off from Steve Rutherford during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Center. Previous Next

It’s the midway point of the 2022 high school football regular season, and it’s time for the elite teams in the state to flex their muscles heading into the second half.

Of the 30 teams ranked last week in the Trib HSSN state football rankings, only two lost and were bumped from this week’s Top 5 as the rest were a combined 26-2 with two postponements.

Both changes came in the highest classification as Central Bucks East and North Allegheny dropped, opening the door for state ranking debuts for Coatesville and Emmaus.

There were no changes at the top as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain at No. 1.

With no head-to-head matchups this weekend between state-ranked teams, there could be another dominant week with a few changes through Week 6.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 5, 35-6. They visit LaSalle College on Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (6-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Haverford in Week 5, 25-7. They host Penncrest on Friday.

3. Harrisburg (4-1) (5) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Altoona in Week 5, 48-0. They host Central Dauphin East on Saturday.

4. Coatesville (6-0) (NR) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Bayard Rustin in Week 5, 38-7. They host Downingtown West on Friday.

5. Emmaus (6-0) (NR) (D-11): The Hornets defeated Stroudsburg in Week 5, 51-14 . They host Bethlehem Liberty on Friday.

Out: Central Bucks East (1), North Allegheny (7)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (2-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers’ game against John Bartram in Week 5 was canceled. They visit Northeast on Friday.

2. Upper Dublin (6-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Council Rock North in Week 5, 41-13. They host Council Rock South on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (6-0) (5) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Warwick in Week 5, 47-7 They host Muhlenberg on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (4-2) (3) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated McDowell in Week 5, 41-0. They host Cleveland Benedictine (Ohio) on Friday.

5. Roman Catholic (5-1) (4) (D-12): The Cahillite defeated Father Judge in Week 5, 41-7. They host Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (5-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Ambridge in Week 5, 55-20. They visit Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (4-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Milton Hershey in Week 5, 68-22. They host Hershey on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (6-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Executive Education Academy in Week 5, 65-12. They host Shamokin on Friday.

4. Central Valley (6-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Blackhawk in Week 5, 42-0. They visit Montour on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (6-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Muhlenberg in Week 5, 70-0. They visit Lebanon on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (6-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Donegal in Week 5, 41-7. They host Cocalico on Saturday.

2. Danville (6-0) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Lewisburg in Week 5, 51-0. They visit Montoursville on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (5-1) (2) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Central Columbia in Week 5, 48-0. They visit Lewisburg on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (3-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Cardinal O’Hara in Week 5, 38-0. They host Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast on Saturday.

5. Elizabeth Forward (6-0) (5) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Southmoreland in Week 5, 42-6. They host Mt. Pleasant on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (6-0) (2) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Honesdale in Week 5, 42-2. They visit Dunmore on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (5-0) (3) (D-8): The Bulldogs’ game against Kennedy Catholic in Week 5 was canceled. They host Butler on Friday on HSSN.

3. Farrell (5-1) (4) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Wilmington in Week 5, 42-13. They visit Sharpsville on Friday.

4. Mount Carmel (6-0) (5) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Midd-West in Week 5, 60-0. They visit Hughesville on Friday.

5. Southern Columbia (4-2) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Montoursville in Week 5, 34-16. They visit Central Columbia on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (3-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers did not play in Week 5. They host Camp Hill on Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (5-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Fort Cherry in Week 5, 60-7. They host Cornell on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0) (3) (D-7): The Chargers defeated Chartiers-Houston in Week 5, 45-0. They host Burgettstown on Saturday on HSSN.

4. Canton (6-0) (4) (D-6): The Warriors defeated Wyalusing Valley in Week 5, 51-13. They host Montgomery on Friday.

5. Muncy (5-0) (5) (D-4): The Indians defeated Columbia Montour Vo-Tech in Week 5, 48-16. They visit South Williamsport on Thursday.

Out: None