Trib HSSN State High School Football Rankings for Oct. 5, 2021

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 5:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Zay Davis carries past Avonworth’s Brandon Biagiarelli on Sept. 17.

The calendar turning from September to October wasn’t the only big change last week.

Several teams found out that it’s not always easy being No. 1.

Three top-ranked teams lost their showdown matchup in Week 5 and also lost their grip on the top spot in their respective classifications.

Class 6A No. 1 St. Joe’s Prep, 5A top-ranked Cathedral Prep and the top team in 2A, Southern Columbia, were knocked off their perches last week by LaSalle College, McDowell and Wyomissing.

Joining No. 1 Black Friday survivors Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) at the head of the class is LaSalle College in 6A, Governor Mifflin in 5A and Sto-Rox in 2A.

With its loss last week, Southern Columbia falls one game shy of tying the longest winning streak in PIAA history. The Tigers’ 65-game winning streak was one shy of the mark of 66 set by Clairton from 2009-2013.

Central Valley now has the longest current winning streak in the state with 18 wins in a row.

Here is the latest HSSN PIAA top five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. LaSalle College (6-0) (4) (D-12): The Explorers defeated No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 5, 28-21. They host Roman Catholic on Saturday.

2. Central York (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Panthers defeated South Western in Week 5, 60-0. They visit Spring Grove on Friday.

3. McDowell (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Trojans defeated 5A No. 1 Cathedral Prep in Week 5, 31-12. They host Hollidaysburg on Friday.

4. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-2) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks lost to No. 4 State College in Week 5, 28-21. They visit Middletown (Del.) on Saturday.

5. Central Catholic (5-1) (5) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Seneca Valley in Week 5, 35-0. They visit Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (5-0) (2) (D-3): The Mustangs had their game against Reading postponed in Week 5. They visit Exeter Township on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (5-1) (1) (D-10): The Ramblers lost to 6A No. 3 McDowell in Week 5, 31-12. They visit Cleveland Benedictine (Oh) on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (4-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated John Bartram in Week 5, 40-7. They host Northeast on Saturday.

4. Moon (6-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated South Fayette in Week 5, 28-13. They visit Peters Township on Friday on HSSN.

5. Chester (6-0) (NR) (D-1): The Clippers defeated West Chester Henderson in Week 5, 42-27. They host Penn Wood on Saturday.

Out: Academy Park (D-1)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (6-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Shamokin in Week 5, 38-0. They visit Milton on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (5-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Laurel Highlands in Week 5, 56-14. They visit Ringgold on Friday.

3. Thomas Jefferson (3-1) (3) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars did not play in Week 5. They visit Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN.

4. Aliquippa (4-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Beaver in Week 5, 35-7. They visit Chartiers Valley on Friday on HSSN.

5. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (4-1) (NR) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Lower Dauphin in Week 5, 66-7. They host Cedar Cliff on Friday.

Out: Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (D-12)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (6-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Quaker Valley in Week 5, 69-7. They visit Keystone Oaks on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (6-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia in Week 5, 41-21. They visit Twin Valley on Friday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (4-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated 4A No. 5 Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast in Week 5, 26-20. They host Lansdale Catholic on Friday.

4. Bedford (6-0) (4) (D-5): The Bisons defeated Forest Hills in Week 5, 55-21. They visit Martinsburg Central on Friday.

5. North Schuylkill (6-0) (5) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Northern Lehigh in Week 5, 56-42. They visit Notre Dame-Green Pond on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (6-0) (2) (D-7): The Vikings defeated South Side in Week 5, 63-6. They host Seton LaSalle on Friday.

2. Southern Columbia (5-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers lost to 3A No. 2 Wyomissing in Week 5, 41-21. They visit Central Columbia on Friday.

3. Farrell (4-0) (3) (D-7): The Steelers did not play in Week 5. They visit No. 4 Wilmington on Friday on HSSN.

4. Wilmington (4-1) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds defeated Sharpsville in Week 5, 28-27. They host No. 3 Farrell on Friday on HSSN.

5. Bellwood-Antis (6-0) (5) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Curwensville in Week 5, 1-0 via forfeit. They host West Branch on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (5-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Middletown in Week 5, 26-0. They visit Camp Hill Trinity on Friday.

2. Canton (6-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Wellsboro in Week 5, 26-0. They visit Montgomery on Friday.

3. Old Forge (5-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Hanover Area in Week 5, 54-0. They visit Taylor Riverside on Friday.

4. Juniata Valley (5-0) (4) (D-6): The Hornets defeated Claysburg-Kimmel in Week 5, 42-18. They host Northern Bedford County on Friday.

5. Clairton (3-2) (NR) (D-7): The Bears defeated Bishop Canevin in Week 5, 28-18. They visit Imani Christian on Friday.

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (D-7)