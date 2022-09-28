Trib HSSN State High School Football Rankings for Sept. 27, 2022

By:

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 7:37 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s D.J. Walker works out on Aug. 11, 2022, in Aliquippa.

Once again, there were few changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings as we have reached the midway point of the 2022 regular season.

There were two head-to-head showdowns in Week 4 with one losing team dropping from No. 1 to No. 5 while the other fell completely out of the state Top 5.

Class 3A No. 4 Danville rolled to a 35-point win over defending 2A champion and top-ranked Southern Columbia, lifting the Ironmen from No. 4 to No. 2 in 3A while dropping the Tigers to No. 5.

In Class 5A, a District 3 clash between No. 4 and No. 5 in Class 6A saw Harrisburg beat Cumberland Valley by 16 points, moving the Cougars up a spot while dropping the Eagles out of the rankings.

Newcomers North Allegheny (6A) and Muncy (A) replaced Cumberland Valley and Northern Lehigh in the Top 5.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated Gonzaga (DC) in Week 4, 31, 21. They host Archbishop Wood on Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (5-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Springfield in Week 4, 20-7. They visit Haverford on Friday.

3. Central Bucks East (5-0) (3) (D-1): The Patriots defeated Pennridge in Week 4, 16-13 in double overtime. They visit Pennsbury on Friday.

4. Harrisburg (3-1) (5) (D-3): The Cougars defeated No. 4 Cumberland Valley in Week 4, 30-14. They visit Altoona on Friday.

5. North Allegheny (5-0) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Central Catholic in Week 4, 7-3. They visit Pine-Richland on HSSN on Friday.

Out: Cumberland Valley (3)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (2-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Frankford in Week 4, 57-0. They jost John Bartram on Friday.

2. Upper Dublin (5-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Wissahickon Week 4, 47-0. They host Council Rock North on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (5-0) (5) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Lebanon in Week 4, 69-22 They host Warwick on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (3-2) (3) (D-10): The Ramblers lost to St. Francis (NY) in Week 4, 28-26. They play McDowell on Friday.

5. Roman Catholic (4-1) (4) (D-12): The Cahillite lost to Malvern Prep in Week 4, 10-0. They visit Father Judge on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (4-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated West Allegheny in Week 4, 19-16 They visit Ambridge on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (3-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Cedar Cliff Week 4, 48-7. They visit Milton Hershey on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (5-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Mifflinburg in Week 4, 63-24. They play Executive Education Academy Charter on Friday.

4. Central Valley (5-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated New Castle in Week 4, 54-0. They host Blackhawk on Friday on HSSN.

5. Manheim Central (5-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Warwick in Week 4, 47-13. They host Mohlenbergk on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (5-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Eastern Lebanon County in Week 4, 42-0. They visit Donegal on Friday.

2. Danville (5-0) (4) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated 2A No. 1 Southern Columbia in Week 4, 49-14. They host Lewisburg on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (4-1) (2) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Williams Valley in Week 4, 35-29. They host Central Columbia on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (2-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated West Catholic in Week 4, 37-7. They visit Cardinal O’Hara on Friday.

5. Elizabeth Forward (5-0) (5) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Knoch in Week 4, 42-0. They visit Southmoreland on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (5-0) (2) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Old Forge in Week 4, 47-20. They host Honesdale on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (5-0) (3) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Allderdice in Week 4, 38-7. They visit Kennedy Catholic on Saturday.

3. Farrell (4-1) (4) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Hickory in Week 4, 35-0. They host Wilmington on Friday.

4. Mount Carmel (5-0) (5) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Bloomsburg in Week 4, 41-7. They host Midd-West on Friday.

5. Southern Columbia (3-2) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers lost to 3A No. 2 Danville in Week 4, 49-14. They host Montoursville on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (3-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Big Spring in Week 4, 61-7. They do not play this weekend.

2. Bishop Canevin (4-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Avella in Week 4, 38-17. They visit Fort Cherry on Friday.

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-0) (3) (D-7): The Chargers defeated Fort Cherry in Week 4, 40-24. They visit Chartiers-Houston on Friday.

4. Canton (5-0) (4) (D-6): The Warriors defeated South Williamsport in Week 4, 50-0. They visit Wyalusing Valley on Friday.

5. Muncy (4-0) (NR) (D-4): The Indians defeated North Penn-Mansfield in Week 4, 49-19. They host Columbia Montour Vo-Tech on Friday.

Out: Northern Lehigh (11)