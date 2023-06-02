Trib HSSN state softball rankings for June 2, 2023

By:

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 12:42 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union’s Lorena Boice (15) and Olivia Williams celebrate after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Union up 10-8 on Carmichaels in the WPIAL softball Class A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field.

The larger classifications were hit hard by the district semifinals and finals, prompting plenty of changes in Class 6A, 5A and 4A in this week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Those three classes had three changes each, including new No. 1 teams in 5A and 4A.

The three lower classes had very few changes.

Combined, Class 3A, 2A and A had only two teams exit and two new teams enter the state Top 5.

Heading into the PIAA softball playoffs, the teams sitting on top of their classifications include North Penn in 6A, Trinity in 5A, Valley View in 4A, Avonworth in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (24-0) (1) (1)

2. Hempfield Area (18-3) (7) (4)

3. Cumberland Valley (17-5) (3) (NR)

4. Nazareth (20-6) (11) (NR)

5. Philadelphia Central (11-1) (12) (NR)

Out: Seneca Valley (7), Central Dauphin (3), Downingtown East (1)

Class 5A

1. Trinity (19-2) (7) (4)

2. Central Mountain (16-3) (6) (5)

3. Northern York (20-4) (3) (NR)

4. Oxford (20-3) (1) (NR)

5. Abington Heights (17-6) (2) (NR)

Out: Armstrong (7), Whitehall (11), Mechanicsburg (3)

Class 4A

1. Valley View (21-1) (2) (2)

2. Cathedral Prep (20-2) (10) (4)

3. Blue Mountain (21-3) (11) (NR)

4. Villa Maria Academy (15-4) (1) (NR)

5. Belle Vernon (18-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Tunkhannock (2), Northwestern Lehigh (11), Montour (7)

Class 3A

1. Avonworth (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Palisades (21-1) (11) (2)

3. North Penn-Liberty (21-0) (4) (3)

4. Juniata (22-3) (6) (5)

5. Jamestown (20-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Fort LeBoeuf (10)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (22-0) (5) (2)

3. Sharpsville (18-3) (10) (3)

4. Bald Eagle (20-2) (6) (4)

5. Elk Lake (17-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (17-3) (7) (1)

2. Claysburg-Kimmel (20-3) (6) (3)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (18-3) (9) (4)

4. Tri-Valley (20-2) (11) (5)

5. Meyersdale (20-0) (5) (NR)

Out: Carmichaels (7)

Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Hempfield, Neshannock, Trinity, Union