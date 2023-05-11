Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 10, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock catcher Gabby Perod tags out a Conwell-Egan runner at home plate during the 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship game.

Three was a not-so-lucky number for teams ranked in last week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Three teams dropped out of the rankings and three top-ranked teams dropped out of the No. 1 spot.

Dropping out of the Top 5 on the eve of the district playoffs were Governor Mifflin in 6A, East Pennsboro in 4A and Wilmington in 2A, replaced by Central Dauphin, Cathedral Prep and Sharpsville.

New teams at No. 1 include Tunkhannock replacing fellow District 2 power Valley View in 4A, Central Cambria taking over for Littlestown in 3A and Union replacing DuBois Central Catholic in A.

The other top-ranked teams in each class remained the same as last week with North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A and Neshannock in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (17-0) (1) (1)

2. Seneca Valley (15-1) (7) (2)

3. Quakertown (16-0) (1) (3)

4. Hempfield Area (15-2) (7) (5)

5. Central Dauphin (15-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Governor Mifflin (3)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (15-1) (7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (17-0) (3) (2)

3. Pittston Area (12-1) (2) (3)

4. South Western (18-1) (3) (4)

5. Whitehall (18-2) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (14-1) (2) (2)

2. Elizabeth Forward (15-0) (7) (3)

3. Valley View (13-1) (2) (1)

4. Cathedral Prep (15-1) (10) (NR)

5. Montour (13-1) (7) (5)

Out: East Pennsboro (3)

Class 3A

1. Central Cambria (16-0) (6) (2)

2. Avonworth (16-1) (7) (3)

3. Littlestown (18-1) (3) (1)

4. Mid-Valley Secondary Center (15-1) (2) (4)

5. Palisades (19-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (15-0) (5) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (14-1) (6) (3)

4. Elk Lake (14-1) (2) (5)

5. Sharpsville (12-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Wilmington (10)

Class A

1. Union (14-2) (7) (2)

2. Carmichaels (16-0) (7) (3)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (13-2) (9) (1)

4. Claysburg-Kimmel (12-3) (5) (4)

5. Tri-Valley (16-1) (11) (5)

Out: None