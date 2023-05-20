Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul watches her two-run homer against Latrobe on April 5.

The end of the regular season is here statewide, and if the district playoffs haven’t started yet, they will this upcoming week.

Only three teams lost their grip on a Top 5 spot in this week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings. For now, there is time to hop back in; however, once you fall in the postseason, it truly is one and done.

Pittston Area, Montour, Mid-Valley Secondary Center exited in 5A, 4A and 3A, replaced by Shaler, Northwestern Lehigh and North Penn-Liberty.

After wholesale changes a week ago at the top, all of the No. 1 teams remain the same with North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Tunkhannock in 4A, Central Cambria in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A still leading their respective classifications two weeks from the start of the PIAA postseason.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (20-0) (1) (1)

2. Seneca Valley (16-1) (7) (2)

3. Quakertown (20-0) (1) (3)

4. Central Dauphin (18-1) (3) (5)

5. Hempfield Area (16-3) (7) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (18-1) (7) (1)

2. South Western (18-1) (3) (4)

3. Whitehall (18-2) (11) (5)

4. Shaler (18-0) (7) (NR)

5. Mechanicsburg (19-1) (3) (2)

Out: Pittston Area (2)

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (18-1) (2) (1)

2. Elizabeth Forward (17-0) (7) (2)

3. Valley View (18-1) (2) (3)

4. Northwestern Lehigh (18-2) (11) (NR)

5. Cathedral Prep (18-2) (10) (4)

Out: Montour (7)

Class 3A

1. Central Cambria (19-0) (6) (1)

2. Avonworth (19-1) (7) (2)

3. Littlestown (19-1) (3) (3)

4. Palisades (19-1) (11) (5)

5. North Penn-Liberty (19-0) (4) (NR)

Out: Mid-Valley Secondary Center (2)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (19-0) (5) (2)

3. Sharpsville (16-3) (10) (5)

4. Bald Eagle (16-2) (6) (3)

5. Elk Lake (17-2) (2) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (15-3) (7) (1)

2. Carmichaels (17-0) (7) (2)

3. Claysburg-Kimmel (17-3) (5) (4)

4. DuBois Central Catholic (16-3) (9) (3)

5. Tri-Valley (18-2) (11) (5)

Out: None