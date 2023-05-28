Trib HSSN state softball rankings for May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 | 7:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Emma Obersteiner (20) celebrates with pitcher Alivia Lantzy and Sydney Savatt after defeating Burrell, 3-0, in their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at North Allegheny.

While there were 10 baseball teams that lost in their district playoffs and fell from the PIAA rankings, only six softball teams lost their hold on a Top 5 spot in this week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

The six softball teams that exited included two teams from the WPIAL and a pair from District 3.

One of those teams, Central Cambria, had been No. 1 in Class 3A. It has been replaced by District 7 finalist Avonworth.

The rest of the No. 1 teams remain the same with North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Tunkhannock in 4A, Neshannock in 2A and Union in A still leading their respective classifications one week from the start of the PIAA postseason.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Seneca Valley (17-1) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (19-1) (3) (4)

4. Hempfield Area (17-3) (7) (5)

5. Downingtown East (20-2) (1) (NR)

Out: Quakertown (1)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (19-1) (7) (1)

2. Whitehall (19-2) (11) (3)

3. Mechanicsburg (21-1) (3) (5)

4. Trinity (18-2) (7) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (15-3) (6) (NR)

Out: South Western (3), Shaler (7)

Class 4A

1. Tunkhannock (20-1) (2) (1)

2. Valley View (20-1) (2) (3)

3. Northwestern Lehigh (19-2) (11) (4)

4. Cathedral Prep (19-2) (10) (5)

5. Montour (15-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Elizabeth Forward (7)

Class 3A

1. Avonworth (20-1) (7) (2)

2. Palisades (20-1) (11) (4)

3. North Penn-Liberty (20-0) (4) (5)

4. Fort LeBoeuf (20-0) (10) (NR)

5. Juniata (20-2) (6) (NR)

Out: Central Cambria (6), Littlestown(3)

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (20-0) (5) (2)

3. Sharpsville (17-3) (10) (3)

4. Bald Eagle (18-2) (6) (4)

5. Elk Lake (18-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (16-3) (7) (1)

2. Carmichaels (18-0) (7) (2)

3. Claysburg-Kimmel (18-3) (5) (3)

4. DuBois Central Catholic (17-3) (9) (4)

5. Tri-Valley (19-2) (11) (5)

Out: None

