Trib HSSN state softball rankings for May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 | 10:47 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Riley Miller bats against Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Hempfield.

Outside of the top classification, there were no changes in this week’s Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

With the exception of a couple of flip-flops here and there, there Top 5 teams remained the same outside of Class 6A.

Pennsbury and Williamsport dropped after losses last week, and their spots in the rankings were taken by Governor Mifflin and Hempfield Area.

There was one change at the top of the rankings. District 2 teams Valley View and Tunkhannock switched No. 1 and No. 2 spots in Class 4A.

The other top-ranked teams in each class remained the same as last week with North Penn in 6A, Armstrong in 5A, Littlestown in 3A, Neshannock in 2A and DuBois Central Catholic in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (15-0) (1) (1)

2. Seneca Valley (12-1) (7) (2)

3. Quakertown (14-0) (1) (3)

4. Governor Mifflin (14-1) (3) (NR)

5. Hempfield Area (13-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Pennsbury (1), Williamsport (2)

Class 5A

1. Armstrong (13-1) (7) (1)

2. Mechanicsburg (14-0) (3) (2)

3. Pittston Area (10-1) (2) (3)

4. South Western (15-1) (3) (5)

5. Whitehall (18-2) (11) (4)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Valley View (12-0) (2) (2)

2. Tunkhannock (12-1) (2) (1)

3. Elizabeth Forward (12-0) (7) (3)

4. East Pennsboro (11-1) (3) (4)

5. Montour (11-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Littlestown (16-0) (3) (1)

2. Central Cambria (14-0) (6) (2)

3. Avonworth (14-1) (7) (3)

4. Mid-Valley Secondary Center (14-1) (2) (4)

5. Palisades (15-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Neshannock (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Everett (12-0) (5) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (11-1) (6) (3)

4. Wilmington (11-1) (10) (4)

5. Elk Lake (11-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (12-1) (9) (1)

2. Union (13-2) (7) (2)

3. Carmichaels (13-0) (7) (3)

4. Claysburg-Kimmel (12-3) (5) (4)

5. Tri-Valley (12-1) (11) (5)

Out: None

