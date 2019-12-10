Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 10, 2019
By:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Class AAA
1. Nazareth (11) 0-0
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 0-0
3. Hempfield Area 5-0
4. Kiski Area 0-0
5. Waynesburg 1-0
6. Council Rock South (1) 0-0
7. Erie Prep (10) 0-0
8. Seneca Valley 0-0
9. Canon-McMillan 0-0
10. Northampton (11) 0-0
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10) 0-0
2. Southern Columbia (4) 0-0
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 0-0
4. Forest Hills (6) 0-0
5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 0-0
6. Saucon Valley (11) 0-0
7. Brookville (9) 0-0
8. Burrell 0-1
9. Westmont-Hilltop (6) 0-0
10. Hamburg (3) 0-0
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .