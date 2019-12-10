Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 10, 2019

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 5:52 PM

Class AAA

1. Nazareth (11) 0-0

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 0-0

3. Hempfield Area 5-0

4. Kiski Area 0-0

5. Waynesburg 1-0

6. Council Rock South (1) 0-0

7. Erie Prep (10) 0-0

8. Seneca Valley 0-0

9. Canon-McMillan 0-0

10. Northampton (11) 0-0

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10) 0-0

2. Southern Columbia (4) 0-0

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 0-0

4. Forest Hills (6) 0-0

5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 0-0

6. Saucon Valley (11) 0-0

7. Brookville (9) 0-0

8. Burrell 0-1

9. Westmont-Hilltop (6) 0-0

10. Hamburg (3) 0-0

