Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 17, 2019
By:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 6:29 PM
Class AAA
Team (district), record, previous ranking
1. Nazareth (11), 1-0, 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 1-0, 2
3. Hempfield Area (7), 6-0, 3
4. Kiski Area (7), 6-0, 4
5. Waynesburg (7), 2-0, 5
6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 6
7. Erie Prep (10), 0-0, 7
8. Seneca Valley (7), 1-0, 8
9. Canon-McMillan (7), 1-0, 9
10. Northampton (11), 1-0, 10
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10), 1-0, 1
2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 1-0, 3
4. Forest Hills (6), 2-0, 4
5. Chestnut Ridge (5), 2-0, 5
6. Saucon Valley (11), 0-1, 6
7. Brookville (9), 1-0, 7
8. Burrell (7), 1-1, 8
9. Westmont-Hilltop (6), 2-0, 9
10. Hamburg (3), 2-0, 10
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .