Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 17, 2019

By:

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 6:29 PM

Class AAA

Team (district), record, previous ranking

1. Nazareth (11), 1-0, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 1-0, 2

3. Hempfield Area (7), 6-0, 3

4. Kiski Area (7), 6-0, 4

5. Waynesburg (7), 2-0, 5

6. Council Rock South (1), 1-0, 6

7. Erie Prep (10), 0-0, 7

8. Seneca Valley (7), 1-0, 8

9. Canon-McMillan (7), 1-0, 9

10. Northampton (11), 1-0, 10

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10), 1-0, 1

2. Southern Columbia (4), 2-0, 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 1-0, 3

4. Forest Hills (6), 2-0, 4

5. Chestnut Ridge (5), 2-0, 5

6. Saucon Valley (11), 0-1, 6

7. Brookville (9), 1-0, 7

8. Burrell (7), 1-1, 8

9. Westmont-Hilltop (6), 2-0, 9

10. Hamburg (3), 2-0, 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .