Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 24, 2019

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 12:07 PM

Class AAA

Team Record LW

1. Nazareth (11) 3-0 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0 2

3. Waynesburg 3-0 5

4. Seneca Valley 4-0 8

5. Canon-McMillan 4-0 9

6. Council Rock South (1) 3-0 6

7. Erie Prep (10) 1-0 7

8. Hempfield Area 12-2 3

9. Northampton (11) 2-0 10

10. Kiski Area 7-2 4

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10) 3-0 1

2. Southern Columbia (4) 4-0 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 2-0 3

4. Forest Hills (6) 3-1 4

5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 4-0 5

6. Burrell 2-1 8

7. General McLane (10) 3-0 NR

8. Saucon Valley (11) 2-1 6

9. Brookville (9) 7-0 7

10. Hamburg (3) 3-0 10

