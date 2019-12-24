Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 24, 2019
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Class AAA
Team Record LW
1. Nazareth (11) 3-0 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0 2
3. Waynesburg 3-0 5
4. Seneca Valley 4-0 8
5. Canon-McMillan 4-0 9
6. Council Rock South (1) 3-0 6
7. Erie Prep (10) 1-0 7
8. Hempfield Area 12-2 3
9. Northampton (11) 2-0 10
10. Kiski Area 7-2 4
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10) 3-0 1
2. Southern Columbia (4) 4-0 2
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 2-0 3
4. Forest Hills (6) 3-1 4
5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 4-0 5
6. Burrell 2-1 8
7. General McLane (10) 3-0 NR
8. Saucon Valley (11) 2-1 6
9. Brookville (9) 7-0 7
10. Hamburg (3) 3-0 10
