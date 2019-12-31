Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 31, 2019

By:

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 2:07 PM

STATE TEAM RANKINGS

Class AAA

Team, Record, Prev.

1. Nazareth (11), 3-0, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 2-0, 2

3. Waynesburg (7), 3-0, 3

4. Seneca Valley (7), 4-0, 4

5. Canon-McMillan (7), 4-0, 5

6. Council Rock South (1), 3-0, 6

7. Erie Prep (10), 1-0, 7

8. Hempfield (7), 12-2, 8

9. Northampton (11), 2-0, 9

10. Kiski Area (7), 7-2, 10

Class AA

Team, Record, Prev.

1. Reynolds (10), 3-0, 1

2. Southern Columbia (4), 4-0, 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 2-0, 3

4. Forest Hills (6), 3-1, 4

5. Chestnut Ridge (5), 4-0, 5

6. Burrell, 2-1, 6

7. General McLane (10), 3-0, 7

8. Saucon Valley (11), 2-1, 8

9. Brookville (9), 7-0, 9

10. Hamburg (3), 3-0, 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg