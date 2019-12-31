Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Dec. 31, 2019
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 | 2:07 PM
STATE TEAM RANKINGS
Class AAA
Team, Record, Prev.
1. Nazareth (11), 3-0, 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 2-0, 2
3. Waynesburg (7), 3-0, 3
4. Seneca Valley (7), 4-0, 4
5. Canon-McMillan (7), 4-0, 5
6. Council Rock South (1), 3-0, 6
7. Erie Prep (10), 1-0, 7
8. Hempfield (7), 12-2, 8
9. Northampton (11), 2-0, 9
10. Kiski Area (7), 7-2, 10
Class AA
Team, Record, Prev.
1. Reynolds (10), 3-0, 1
2. Southern Columbia (4), 4-0, 2
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 2-0, 3
4. Forest Hills (6), 3-1, 4
5. Chestnut Ridge (5), 4-0, 5
6. Burrell, 2-1, 6
7. General McLane (10), 3-0, 7
8. Saucon Valley (11), 2-1, 8
9. Brookville (9), 7-0, 9
10. Hamburg (3), 3-0, 10
