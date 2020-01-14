Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Jan. 14, 2020

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:46 PM

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-0 2

2. Nazareth (11) 9-1 1

3. Waynesburg 6-0 3

4. Seneca Valley 9-1 4

5. Erie Prep (10) 10-1 7

6. Canon-McMillan 8-2 5

7. Hempfield Area 14-2 8

8. Northampton (11) 9-0 9

9. Kiski Area 10-2 10

10. Quakertown (1) 8 NR

Class AA

1. Reynolds (10) 8-0 1

2. Southern Columbia (4) 7-2 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 5-1 3

4. Chestnut Ridge (5) 6-0 5

5. Burrell 5-2 6

6. Forest Hills (6) 5-1 4

7. General McLane (10) 5-0 7

8. Saucon Valley (11) 10-1 8

9. Brookville (9) 15-0 9

10. Hamburg (3) 10-0 10

