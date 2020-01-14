Trib HSSN state team wrestling rankings for Jan. 14, 2020
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-0 2
2. Nazareth (11) 9-1 1
3. Waynesburg 6-0 3
4. Seneca Valley 9-1 4
5. Erie Prep (10) 10-1 7
6. Canon-McMillan 8-2 5
7. Hempfield Area 14-2 8
8. Northampton (11) 9-0 9
9. Kiski Area 10-2 10
10. Quakertown (1) 8 NR
Class AA
1. Reynolds (10) 8-0 1
2. Southern Columbia (4) 7-2 2
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 5-1 3
4. Chestnut Ridge (5) 6-0 5
5. Burrell 5-2 6
6. Forest Hills (6) 5-1 4
7. General McLane (10) 5-0 7
8. Saucon Valley (11) 10-1 8
9. Brookville (9) 15-0 9
10. Hamburg (3) 10-0 10
