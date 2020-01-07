Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for Jan. 7, 2020
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 4:55 PM
STATE TEAM RANKINGS
Class AAA
Team record LW
1. Nazareth (11) 3-0 1
2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0 2
3. Waynesburg 4-0 3
4. Seneca Valley 4-0 4
5. Canon-McMillan 4-0 5
6. Council Rock South (1) 3-0 6
7. Erie Prep (10) 1-0 7
8. Hempfield Area 13-2 8
9. Northampton (11) 2-0 9
10. Kiski Area 7-2 10
Class AA
Team 2019-20 record LW
1. Reynolds (10) 4-0 1
2. Southern Columbia (4) 4-0 2
3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 2-0 3
4. Forest Hills (6) 3-1 4
5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 4-0 5
6. Burrell 3-1 6
7. General McLane (10) 4-0 7
8. Saucon Valley (11) 2-1 8
9. Brookville (9) 8-0 9
10. Hamburg (3) 4-0 10
