Trib HSSN state wrestling rankings for Jan. 7, 2020

By:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 4:55 PM

STATE TEAM RANKINGS

Class AAA

Team record LW

1. Nazareth (11) 3-0 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-0 2

3. Waynesburg 4-0 3

4. Seneca Valley 4-0 4

5. Canon-McMillan 4-0 5

6. Council Rock South (1) 3-0 6

7. Erie Prep (10) 1-0 7

8. Hempfield Area 13-2 8

9. Northampton (11) 2-0 9

10. Kiski Area 7-2 10

Class AA

Team 2019-20 record LW

1. Reynolds (10) 4-0 1

2. Southern Columbia (4) 4-0 2

3. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 2-0 3

4. Forest Hills (6) 3-1 4

5. Chestnut Ridge (5) 4-0 5

6. Burrell 3-1 6

7. General McLane (10) 4-0 7

8. Saucon Valley (11) 2-1 8

9. Brookville (9) 8-0 9

10. Hamburg (3) 4-0 10

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .