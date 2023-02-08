Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings for Feb. 7, 2023
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 5:31 PM
Class 3A
Team Record LW
1. Canon-McMillan (14-2) 2
2. Waynesburg (13-3) 1
3. Hempfield (10-5) NR
4. Connellsville (14-6) 3
5. Norwin (15-3) NR
6. West Allegheny (11-2) 5
7. Butler (20-2) 6
8. Latrobe (6-3) 4
9. Plum (10-2) 8
10. Trinity (6-3) 7
Class 2A
Team Record LW
1. Burgettstown (15-0) 1
2. Burrell (11-4) 2
3. Quaker Valley (15-6) 3
4. Frazier (11-9) 5
5. Mt. Pleasant (11-6) 8
6. Highlands (9-2) 4
7. Laurel (14-5) 7
8. McGuffey (11-3) 6
9. Montour (6-2) 9
10. Southmoreland (8-5) 10
City League
Team Record LW
1. Allderdice (10-3) 1
2. Carrick (9-9) 2
