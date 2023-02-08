TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings for Feb. 7, 2023

By:
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 5:31 PM

Class 3A

Team Record LW

1. Canon-McMillan (14-2) 2

2. Waynesburg (13-3) 1

3. Hempfield (10-5) NR

4. Connellsville (14-6) 3

5. Norwin (15-3) NR

6. West Allegheny (11-2) 5

7. Butler (20-2) 6

8. Latrobe (6-3) 4

9. Plum (10-2) 8

10. Trinity (6-3) 7

Class 2A

Team Record LW

1. Burgettstown (15-0) 1

2. Burrell (11-4) 2

3. Quaker Valley (15-6) 3

4. Frazier (11-9) 5

5. Mt. Pleasant (11-6) 8

6. Highlands (9-2) 4

7. Laurel (14-5) 7

8. McGuffey (11-3) 6

9. Montour (6-2) 9

10. Southmoreland (8-5) 10

City League

Team Record LW

1. Allderdice (10-3) 1

2. Carrick (9-9) 2

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

