Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings: Jan. 25, 2022

By:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 4:04 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Casey Walker takes down Plum’s Rylen Campbell in the 106-pound final during the 2022 Allegheny County Wrestling Tournament. North Allegheny jumped to No. 4 in the Class 3A rankings after being unranked the week before.

Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings as of Jan. 25, 2021:

With ranking, team name, record and previous week’s raking

Class 3A

1. Waynesburg (10-0) 1

2. Latrobe (7-0) 2

3. Connellsville (14-0) 3

4. North Allegheny (4-0) NR

5. Canon-McMillan (8-2) 5

6. Kiski Area (11-3) 6

7. Franklin Regional (5-0) 7

8. Butler (14-2) 10

9. Penn-Trafford (5-3) 9

10. Peters Township (6-1) NR

Others to watch: Bethel Park (7-3), West Allegheny (8-2) 4, Pine-Richland (5-1), Norwin (8-2), Armstrong (4-1), Hempfield (2-2) 8, Thomas Jefferson (10-5), and Highlands (8-2).

Class 2A

1. Burrell (7-4) 1

2. Beth-Center (10-1) 2

3. Burgettstown (6-0) 3

4. Quaker Valley (12-3) 5

5. Mt. Pleasant (9-3) 4

6. Laurel (6-0) 6

7. Southmoreland (7-3) 7

8. Jefferson-Morgan (9-2) 10

9. Freedom (8-1) NR

10. Montour (4-1) NR

Others to watch: Fort Cherry (6-7), Knoch (5-3), Derry Area (6-5) 8 and Chartiers-Houston (3-2) 9.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .