Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings: Jan. 25, 2022
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 4:04 PM
Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings as of Jan. 25, 2021:
With ranking, team name, record and previous week’s raking
Class 3A
1. Waynesburg (10-0) 1
2. Latrobe (7-0) 2
3. Connellsville (14-0) 3
4. North Allegheny (4-0) NR
5. Canon-McMillan (8-2) 5
6. Kiski Area (11-3) 6
7. Franklin Regional (5-0) 7
8. Butler (14-2) 10
9. Penn-Trafford (5-3) 9
10. Peters Township (6-1) NR
Others to watch: Bethel Park (7-3), West Allegheny (8-2) 4, Pine-Richland (5-1), Norwin (8-2), Armstrong (4-1), Hempfield (2-2) 8, Thomas Jefferson (10-5), and Highlands (8-2).
Class 2A
1. Burrell (7-4) 1
2. Beth-Center (10-1) 2
3. Burgettstown (6-0) 3
4. Quaker Valley (12-3) 5
5. Mt. Pleasant (9-3) 4
6. Laurel (6-0) 6
7. Southmoreland (7-3) 7
8. Jefferson-Morgan (9-2) 10
9. Freedom (8-1) NR
10. Montour (4-1) NR
Others to watch: Fort Cherry (6-7), Knoch (5-3), Derry Area (6-5) 8 and Chartiers-Houston (3-2) 9.
