Trib HSSN to have exclusive streaming coverage of all 6 WPIAL football championships

By:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Josh Rowntree | For the Tribune-Review

The TribLIVE High School Sports Network is offering viewers the “best seat in the house” for the 2022 WPIAL football championships, and for the first time that offer extends to all six title games.

Trib HSSN will be the exclusive home for the Class 6A and 5A finals Nov. 19, at Norwin Knights Stadium, as well as the championship games for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and A on Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.

This year’s championships will not be televised but instead can be watched live and free of charge on Trib HSSN’s streaming platform.

“HSSN has grown by leaps and bounds over the last five years, and we are proud to expand our offerings to include the six WPIAL football championships for the first time in our history,” said Jennifer Bertetto, president and CEO of Trib Total Media. “Our state-of-the-art streaming services will provide our audience with the same broadcast experience as they have come to expect from network television broadcasts.”

Trib HSSN’s championship broadcasts include multi-camera production with instant replay and graphics; pregame, halftime and postgame shows; as well as veteran play-by-play broadcasters and commentators with decades of experience covering high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

“Providing the only live video broadcast for all six WPIAL football championship games for the first time ever brings additional excitement to the entire High School Sports Network team that works very hard this time of year,” said Justin Labar, general manager of Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN broadcasts more than 2,000 high school events each school year across 10 counties in Western Pennsylvania, with free video and audio streams available on desktop and mobile devices on TribHSSN.triblive.com. Trib HSSN also has a vast archive of broadcasts dating to 1998 from games broadcast on predecessors Nauticom Sports Network and MSA Sports Network. No registration is required.

Trib Total Media, which includes the Tribune-Review and Valley News Dispatch daily newspapers and TribLIVE.com, purchased the network from Management Science Associates Inc. in September 2017. Trib HSSN owns streaming rights to all WPIAL playoff and championship games.

“TribLIVE HSSN offers unparalleled coverage for all high school sports,” Bertetto said. “Through our network of affiliates, during the high school football season, we are proud to offer 20 to 30 high-quality streams each week covering all corners of the WPIAL.”

Trib HSSN also will have live video stream coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer (Nov. 3-5), girls volleyball (Nov. 5) and field hockey (Oct. 29) championships this fall.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.