Trib HSSN to unveil WPIAL football playoff pairings

By:

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 11:51 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Kyle Tipinski stiff-arms Freeport Area’s Zach Clark Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Mars Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Maurice Plummer scores through the Seneca Valley defense during the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Previous Next

Anticipation for the WPIAL football playoffs has been building for weeks.

Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, high school football fans will learn if their favorite team has advanced to the postseason, players will begin plotting their path to a championship and coaches will start working on their next game plan.

The traditional WPIAL football pairings meeting that typically draws hundreds of coaches, athletic directors and media members was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the bracket reveal.

Forty-four teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show, sponsored by Sendell Motors, at 7 p.m. Saturday on Trib HSSN.

Click here to watch the broadcast.

Host Don Rebel, Veronica Buccilli and Tribune-Review sports writer Chris Harlan will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.

Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.

Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL football playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.