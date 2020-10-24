Trib HSSN to unveil WPIAL football playoff pairings
Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Anticipation for the WPIAL football playoffs has been building for weeks.
Tonight on the TribLive High School Sports Network, high school football fans will learn if their favorite team has advanced to the postseason, players will begin plotting their path to a championship and coaches will start working on their next game plan.
The traditional WPIAL football pairings meeting that typically draws hundreds of coaches, athletic directors and media members was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, Trib HSSN has exclusive coverage of the bracket reveal.
Forty-four teams will learn their opening-round opponents on the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show, sponsored by Sendell Motors, at 7 p.m. Saturday on Trib HSSN.
Host Don Rebel, Veronica Buccilli and Tribune-Review sports writer Chris Harlan will unveil the brackets for each classification and preview opening-round matchups.
Also, check out the complete brackets once they are revealed on Trib HSSN.
Trib HSSN is the broadcast home of the WPIAL football playoffs. Check out Trib HSSN throughout the postseason for live video and audio coverage.
