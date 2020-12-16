Trib HSSN Top 20 Stories of 2020: North Allegheny dominates in pool

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 5:45 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Teammates celebrate North Allegheny’s win in the girls 200 medley relay during the 2020 Class AAA WPIAL Swimming and Diving Championship at Trees Pool.

The most unique year in our lifetime is coming to an end. With so many mass starts and stops, highs and lows, just about all walks of life were affected by the coronavirus in 2020.

High school sports were no different. The first two and a half months of the year were carefree and business as usual. Then the final nine and a half months were greatly affected by the pandemic, whether scholastic contests were played or not.

Trib HSSN will close out the year with a daily countdown and a look back at the top 20 WPIAL stories from the year 2020.

No. 18 – Swimming Sweep … Again

While the names may change, the results rarely do in the WPIAL Class AAA team swimming championships.

Events in the pool were once again dominated by North Allegheny swimmers in both the boys and girls district championships.

The NA boys scored 380 points and finished 128 points ahead of runner-up Seneca Valley.

The Tigers girls were even more impressive, registering 422 points, 180 ahead of runner-up Mt. Lebanon.

The run of gold by the North Allegheny girls swim team has reached historic proportions. The Tigers have won 12 straight WPIAL AAA team swimming titles, eight shy of the longest championship run in WPIAL history in any sport. The Bethel Park boys swim team won 20 straight titles from 1981-2000.

The boys aren’t far behind, having now won nine straight district crowns and 14 championships in the last 15 years.

The NA girls finished third in the PIAA Class AAA championships while the boys ended up in fourth place, ending their three-year reign as AAA state champions.

