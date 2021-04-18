Trib HSSN What to Watch for: Monday, April 19, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:16 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi (43) celebrates his game-winning goal to beat Peters Township in the Penguins Cup AAA semifinal on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

The last time the PIHL crowned a Penguins Cup Class AAA champion, North Allegheny skated away with its first title in six years in 2019.

On Monday, North Allegheny has a chance to “defend” its title in the Penguins Cup Class AAA final when it faces off against Mt. Lebanon at RMU Island Sports Complex on Neville Island.

The Tigers were on top of the AAA standings for a good portion of the season before falling into fourth place when they finished 5-6 in their final 11 games.

The Blue Devils, however, finished hot, winning four of their final five games to finish sixth in the AAA standings.

In the two head-to-head meetings, North Allegheny won a pair of one goal games: 6-5 in January and 3-2 on March 29.

Mt. Lebanon is hoping to win hockey gold for the first time in 15 years.

You can watch the game on TribHSSN starting at 6:30 p.m.

More hockey gold

Following the Class AAA finals on Monday at RMU Island Sports Complex, the Class A championship will be decided when Chartiers Valley faces Indiana.

Indiana never has won a Penguins Cup championship. However, the Little Indians won a PIHL championship six years ago when they won the 2015 PIHL Division II (now Class B) championship.

Chartiers Valley captured the league’s first Division II championship 10 years prior when the Colts took home D-II gold in 2005.

This game features three of the top scorers in Class A this season: Greg Kraemer of Chartiers Valley with 37 points, Danny Williams with 36 points and Indiana teammate Zach Eisenhower with 35 points.

The Colts won the Southwest Division with a record of 12-4-2, and the Little Indians finished first in the Southeast Division with a perfect 17-0-0 mark.

Host Indiana won the only regular season meeting between the two teams, 3-2 on Feb. 4.

You can watch the game on TribHSSN starting at 9 p.m.

Fight for first

Call them the Terrific 10.

Ten WPIAL baseball games will be played Monday, with first place or a share of the section lead up for grabs.

They are:

South Fayette at Shaler in Section 3-5A, Indiana at North Catholic in Section 1-4A, Montour at Blackhawk in Section 2-4A, Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands in Section 3-4A, Ellwood City at Hopewell in Section 1-3A, McGuffey at Southmoreland in Section 4-3A, Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic in Section 3-2A, Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston in Section 4-2A, Union at OLSH in Section 1-A and Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene in Section 2-A

South Fayette-Shaler, Montour-Blackhawk, Belle Vernon-Laurel Highlands, Seton LaSalle-Chartiers-Houston games can be seen or heard on HSSN.