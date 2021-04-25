Trib HSSN What to Watch for: Monday, April 26, 2021

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review The Ligonier Valley softball team (shown, 7-0) faces Apollo-Ridge (6-1) in a section showdown Monday.

The final series between the big three in Section 3-5A baseball is set for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

If you are keeping score at home, through the first two weeks, it is even-steven.

Two weeks ago, West Allegheny and South Fayette split their two head-to-head games with each team winning at home.

Last week, Shaler and South Fayette split their two games with each team winning on the road.

On Monday, West Allegheny battles Shaler at Matulevic Field with the rematch Tuesday in Oakdale.

The Indians and Titans are tied at 5-1 atop the section, with the Lions a game back at 4-2. If South Fayette sweeps North Hills this week and West A and Shaler split, all three teams currently ranked in the HSSN top five will be tied for first place and would be two wins away next week from a tri-championship in the section.

You can watch the game starting at 4 p.m. on Monday on HSSN.

Battle in primetime

Speaking of three-way ties for first place, that is the case in Section 1-6A baseball between North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Butler.

All three teams are 5-1 in the section and a combined 28-7 overall.

On Monday, Butler visits North Allegheny. The Golden Tornado will host the Tigers on Tuesday with both games starting at 7 p.m.

North Allegheny already split with Seneca Valley, and Butler will face the rival Raiders next week.

You can listen to Monday’s game on HSSN and watch the action between the northern powers Tuesday evening.

Fight for first

It is a busy day of section softball in the WPIAL, including a couple of contests with at least a share of first place at stake.

In Section 2-3A, there is a three-way tie (again) for first place between Ellwood City, Keystone Oaks and South Park.

On Monday, the Wolverines will host the Golden Eagles with both teams bringing a 3-1 section record into the matchup. KO won the first meeting this season at home 5-2.

In Section 2-2A, Apollo-Ridge will try to forge a tie for first place when it visits Ligonier Valley.

The Vikings are 6-1 in the section, one game behind the 7-0 Rams.

It is the first meeting of the year between these two teams, which are a combined 15-2 overall.