Trib HSSN What to Watch for: Monday, March 29, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 8:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Natalie Ward works out Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the high school in Carbon.

Cooler but drier weather is expected Monday as a handful of WPIAL team begins their section schedule early.

Twenty-eight district baseball teams are slated to begin section play.

Some of the standout games include a clash of Class 4A powers as Quaker Valley hosts Montour. The visiting Spartans are ranked in the HSSN preseason top five.

Also a pair of Lawrence County rivals square off when Neshannock visits Shenango in the Lancers’ first section game without long time coach Bob Kirkwood. In the 2019 postseason, the Wildcats were the top seed, and the Lancers were No. 3. Shenango was upset in the quarterfinals, and Neshannock lost in the semifinals.

North vs. South

Two recent WPIAL baseball champions battle in a nonsection contest Monday as Canon-McMillan visits Seneca Valley.

The host Raiders won the Class AAAA championship in 2011, then went on to win two more district crowns in the next three years.

Seneca Valley is searching for its first baseball title since 2014.

Canon-McMillan was crowned Class 6A champions three years ago.

The Big Macs were shut out by Seneca Valley in late April and then a month later beat North Allegheny in the championship game.

Class A lid lifter

There is one WPIAL softball section opener Monday.

In Section 2-A, Greensburg Central Catholic hosts Jefferson-Morgan.

Both qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in 2019.

The Rockets beat Rochester and Sewickley Academy to reach the semifinals but fell to eventual champion West Greene. Jefferson-Morgan lost in the Class A consolation game to Leechburg.

The Centurions lost to Bishop Canevin in the first round.