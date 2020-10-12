Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 12, 2020

By:

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:39 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kensly Owns collides with North Hills goalkeeper Blake Nicholas during their game on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in McCandless.

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings. Records are through Saturday’s games.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

Team, record, previous

1. Fox Chapel, 10-1, 1

2. Butler, 8-1, 2

3. Peters Township, 5-1, 3

4. Norwin, 6-2-1, NR

5. North Allegheny, 7-2, 4

Out: Moon, 5-3-1, 5

Class 3A

1. Mars, 10-0, 1

2. Plum, 9-0, 2

3. Connellsville, 7-0, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 10-2, 3

5. Franklin Regional, 7-1-1, 5

Class 2A

1. North Catholic, 7-2-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 5-0, 2

3. South Park, 10-0, 4

4. Southmoreland, 10-1, 3

5. Avonworth, 8-0-1, 5

Class A

1. Freedom, 9-0, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 8-0, 2

3. Steel Valley, 11-0-1, 3

4. Bishop Canevin, 7-0-2, NR

5. Bentworth, 9-3, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle, 703, 4; OLSH, 6-2, 5

Boys soccer

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 7-1-1, 2

3. Norwin, 8-0-1, 3

4. Fox Chapel, 6-2, 5

5. Peters Township, 9-0-1, NR

Out: Butler, 6-3-1, 4

Class 3A

1. Mars, 11-0, 1

2. Franklin Regional, 11-1, 2

3. Plum, 9-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 11-1, 5

5. Belle Vernon, 11-1, 4

Class 2A

1. South Park, 10-0, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 5-1, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 10-0-1, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 4

5. North Catholic, 9-1-1, NR

Out: Charleroi, 12-1, 5

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C., 8-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 8-1, 2

3. OLSH, 8-0, 5

4. Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 3

5. Seton LaSalle, 9-1, 4

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Belle Vernon, Butler, Connellsville, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Mars, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Southmoreland, Winchester Thurston