Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 12, 2020

By:
Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:39 AM

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings. Records are through Saturday’s games.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

Team, record, previous

1. Fox Chapel, 10-1, 1

2. Butler, 8-1, 2

3. Peters Township, 5-1, 3

4. Norwin, 6-2-1, NR

5. North Allegheny, 7-2, 4

Out: Moon, 5-3-1, 5

Class 3A

1. Mars, 10-0, 1

2. Plum, 9-0, 2

3. Connellsville, 7-0, 4

4. Belle Vernon, 10-2, 3

5. Franklin Regional, 7-1-1, 5

Class 2A

1. North Catholic, 7-2-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 5-0, 2

3. South Park, 10-0, 4

4. Southmoreland, 10-1, 3

5. Avonworth, 8-0-1, 5

Class A

1. Freedom, 9-0, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 8-0, 2

3. Steel Valley, 11-0-1, 3

4. Bishop Canevin, 7-0-2, NR

5. Bentworth, 9-3, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle, 703, 4; OLSH, 6-2, 5

Boys soccer

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 7-1-1, 2

3. Norwin, 8-0-1, 3

4. Fox Chapel, 6-2, 5

5. Peters Township, 9-0-1, NR

Out: Butler, 6-3-1, 4

Class 3A

1. Mars, 11-0, 1

2. Franklin Regional, 11-1, 2

3. Plum, 9-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 11-1, 5

5. Belle Vernon, 11-1, 4

Class 2A

1. South Park, 10-0, 1

2. Deer Lakes, 5-1, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 10-0-1, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 4

5. North Catholic, 9-1-1, NR

Out: Charleroi, 12-1, 5

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C., 8-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 8-1, 2

3. OLSH, 8-0, 5

4. Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 3

5. Seton LaSalle, 9-1, 4

