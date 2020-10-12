Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 12, 2020
Monday, October 12, 2020 | 11:39 AM
Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings. Records are through Saturday’s games.
Girls soccer
Class 4A
Team, record, previous
1. Fox Chapel, 10-1, 1
2. Butler, 8-1, 2
3. Peters Township, 5-1, 3
4. Norwin, 6-2-1, NR
5. North Allegheny, 7-2, 4
Out: Moon, 5-3-1, 5
Class 3A
1. Mars, 10-0, 1
2. Plum, 9-0, 2
3. Connellsville, 7-0, 4
4. Belle Vernon, 10-2, 3
5. Franklin Regional, 7-1-1, 5
Class 2A
1. North Catholic, 7-2-1, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 5-0, 2
3. South Park, 10-0, 4
4. Southmoreland, 10-1, 3
5. Avonworth, 8-0-1, 5
Class A
1. Freedom, 9-0, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 8-0, 2
3. Steel Valley, 11-0-1, 3
4. Bishop Canevin, 7-0-2, NR
5. Bentworth, 9-3, NR
Out: Seton LaSalle, 703, 4; OLSH, 6-2, 5
Boys soccer
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 9-1-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 7-1-1, 2
3. Norwin, 8-0-1, 3
4. Fox Chapel, 6-2, 5
5. Peters Township, 9-0-1, NR
Out: Butler, 6-3-1, 4
Class 3A
1. Mars, 11-0, 1
2. Franklin Regional, 11-1, 2
3. Plum, 9-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 11-1, 5
5. Belle Vernon, 11-1, 4
Class 2A
1. South Park, 10-0, 1
2. Deer Lakes, 5-1, 2
3. Quaker Valley, 10-0-1, 3
4. Shady Side Academy, 7-1, 4
5. North Catholic, 9-1-1, NR
Out: Charleroi, 12-1, 5
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C., 8-1, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 8-1, 2
3. OLSH, 8-0, 5
4. Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 3
5. Seton LaSalle, 9-1, 4
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
