Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 19, 2020
Monday, October 19, 2020 | 9:39 AM
Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings. Records are through Saturday’s games.
Girls soccer
Class 4A
Team, record, previous
1. Fox Chapel, 11-1, 1
2. Butler, 9-1, 2
3. Peters Township, 9-1-1, 3
4. Norwin, 7-2-1, 4
5. North Allegheny, 7-2, 5
Class 3A
1. Mars, 11-0, 1
2. Plum, 11-0, 2
3. Connellsville, 10-0, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 12-2, 4
5. Franklin Regional, 10-1-1, 5
Class 2A
1. Shady Side Academy, 7-0, 2
2. South Park, 11-0-1, 3
3. North Catholic, 8-2-1, 1
4. Southmoreland, 11-1, 4
5. Avonworth, 11-0-1, 5
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C., 10-0, 2
2. Steel Valley, 12-0-1, 3
3. Freedom, 10-2, 1
4. Bishop Canevin, 10-0-2, 4
5. OLSH, 8-2, NR
Out: Bentworth, 10-4, 5
Boys soccer
Class 4A
1. Peters Township, 10-1-1, 5
2. Seneca Valley, 10-1-1, 2
3. North Allegheny, 11-2-1, 1
4. Fox Chapel, 8-3, 4
5. Norwin, 9-0-2, 3
Class 3A
1. Mars, 14-0, 1
2. Franklin Regional, 13-1, 2
3. Plum, 12-1, 3
4. West Allegheny, 13-1, 4
5. Belle Vernon, 13-2, 5
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 11-1-1, 3
2. Deer Lakes, 10-1, 2
3. Shady Side Academy, 10-2, 4
4. North Catholic, 11-1-1, 5
5. South Park, 11-2, 1
Class A
1. Greensburg C.C., 10-1, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 10-1, 2
3. OLSH, 10-0-1, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 7-1-1, 4
5. Seton LaSalle, 11-2, 5
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
