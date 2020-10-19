Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 19, 2020

By:

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 9:39 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Taylor Klingensmith (17) battles Mt. Pleasant’s Riley Gesinski for possession during their game on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Vikings Stadium.

Here’s a look at this week’s Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings. Records are through Saturday’s games.

Girls soccer

Class 4A

Team, record, previous

1. Fox Chapel, 11-1, 1

2. Butler, 9-1, 2

3. Peters Township, 9-1-1, 3

4. Norwin, 7-2-1, 4

5. North Allegheny, 7-2, 5

Class 3A

1. Mars, 11-0, 1

2. Plum, 11-0, 2

3. Connellsville, 10-0, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 12-2, 4

5. Franklin Regional, 10-1-1, 5

Class 2A

1. Shady Side Academy, 7-0, 2

2. South Park, 11-0-1, 3

3. North Catholic, 8-2-1, 1

4. Southmoreland, 11-1, 4

5. Avonworth, 11-0-1, 5

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C., 10-0, 2

2. Steel Valley, 12-0-1, 3

3. Freedom, 10-2, 1

4. Bishop Canevin, 10-0-2, 4

5. OLSH, 8-2, NR

Out: Bentworth, 10-4, 5

Boys soccer

Class 4A

1. Peters Township, 10-1-1, 5

2. Seneca Valley, 10-1-1, 2

3. North Allegheny, 11-2-1, 1

4. Fox Chapel, 8-3, 4

5. Norwin, 9-0-2, 3

Class 3A

1. Mars, 14-0, 1

2. Franklin Regional, 13-1, 2

3. Plum, 12-1, 3

4. West Allegheny, 13-1, 4

5. Belle Vernon, 13-2, 5

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 11-1-1, 3

2. Deer Lakes, 10-1, 2

3. Shady Side Academy, 10-2, 4

4. North Catholic, 11-1-1, 5

5. South Park, 11-2, 1

Class A

1. Greensburg C.C., 10-1, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 10-1, 2

3. OLSH, 10-0-1, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 7-1-1, 4

5. Seton LaSalle, 11-2, 5

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .