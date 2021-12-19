Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 19, 2021

By:

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 8:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan celebrates with Jake DeMotte after scoring against Shaler on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 3-0, 3

2. Central Catholic, 2-0, 4

3. Fox Chapel, 3-1, 2

4. North Allegheny, 4-0, NR

5. Butler, 3-1, 5

Out: Pine-Richland (1-3, 1)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. New Castle, 3-0, 1

2. Laurel Highlands, 3-0, 2

3. Penn Hills, 3-0, 3

4. Mars, 3-0, 4

5. Highlands, 3-0, NR

Out: Chartiers Valley (0-4, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Lincoln Park, 2-0, 1

2. Quaker Valley, 2-0, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 5-0, 3

4. Montour, 3-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 3-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 3-1, 1

2. Aliquippa, 1-0, 2

3. Shady Side Academy, 4-0, 3

4. South Allegheny, 3-1, 4

5. Washington, 2-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 3-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 2-1, 4

4. Jeannette, 2-0, 5

5. Carlynton, 4-0, NR

Out: Winchester Thurston (2-2, 3)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 1

2. Union, 4-0, 3

3. Imani Christian, 3-1, 5

4. Aquinas Academy, 4-0, NR

5. Leechburg, 2-0, NR

Out: Rochester (0-4, 2); Eden Christian (1-2, 4)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .