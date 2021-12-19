Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 19, 2021
Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 8:56 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 3-0, 3
2. Central Catholic, 2-0, 4
3. Fox Chapel, 3-1, 2
4. North Allegheny, 4-0, NR
5. Butler, 3-1, 5
Out: Pine-Richland (1-3, 1)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. New Castle, 3-0, 1
2. Laurel Highlands, 3-0, 2
3. Penn Hills, 3-0, 3
4. Mars, 3-0, 4
5. Highlands, 3-0, NR
Out: Chartiers Valley (0-4, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Lincoln Park, 2-0, 1
2. Quaker Valley, 2-0, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 5-0, 3
4. Montour, 3-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 3-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 3-1, 1
2. Aliquippa, 1-0, 2
3. Shady Side Academy, 4-0, 3
4. South Allegheny, 3-1, 4
5. Washington, 2-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 3-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 2-1, 4
4. Jeannette, 2-0, 5
5. Carlynton, 4-0, NR
Out: Winchester Thurston (2-2, 3)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 1
2. Union, 4-0, 3
3. Imani Christian, 3-1, 5
4. Aquinas Academy, 4-0, NR
5. Leechburg, 2-0, NR
Out: Rochester (0-4, 2); Eden Christian (1-2, 4)
