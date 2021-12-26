Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 26, 2021
By:
Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 8:25 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 4-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 6-0, 4
3. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 3
4. Central Catholic, 4-1, 2
5. Upper St. Clair, 4-1, NR
Out: Butler (4-2, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 4-0, 2
2. Penn Hills, 5-0, 3
3. New Castle, 3-1, 1
4. Mars, 4-0, 4
5. Highlands, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 2
2. Belle Vernon, 6-0, 3
3. Lincoln Park, 3-1, 1
4. Montour, 4-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 4-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 5-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 4-1, 3
3. Washington, 3-1, 5
4. Aliquippa, 2-2, 2
5. South Allegheny, 4-2, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 3-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 2-1, 3
4. Carlynton, 6-0, 5
5. Fort Cherry, 5-0, NR
Out: Jeannette (3-2, 4)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 1
2. Union, 6-0, 2
3. Imani Christian, 4-2, 3
4. Aquinas Academy, 5-0, 4
5. Leechburg, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Basketball• Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Quinton Martin and Tiffany Zelmore
• Guido: Highlands boys basketball team staying closer to home for holiday tournament
• High school roundup for Dec. 23, 2021: Quaker Valley tops Lincoln Park in classic confrontation
• Marinchak lights out for Ligonier Valley
• Westmoreland boys basketball notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin flashes potential