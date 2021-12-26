Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 26, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock brings the ball upcourt against Hempfield on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hempfield Area High School.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 4-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 6-0, 4

3. Fox Chapel, 5-1, 3

4. Central Catholic, 4-1, 2

5. Upper St. Clair, 4-1, NR

Out: Butler (4-2, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 4-0, 2

2. Penn Hills, 5-0, 3

3. New Castle, 3-1, 1

4. Mars, 4-0, 4

5. Highlands, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 2

2. Belle Vernon, 6-0, 3

3. Lincoln Park, 3-1, 1

4. Montour, 4-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 4-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 5-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 4-1, 3

3. Washington, 3-1, 5

4. Aliquippa, 2-2, 2

5. South Allegheny, 4-2, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 3-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 2-1, 3

4. Carlynton, 6-0, 5

5. Fort Cherry, 5-0, NR

Out: Jeannette (3-2, 4)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 2-2, 1

2. Union, 6-0, 2

3. Imani Christian, 4-2, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 5-0, 4

5. Leechburg, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .