Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Jan. 2, 2022
Saturday, January 1, 2022 | 9:58 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 6-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 8-0, 2
3. Fox Chapel, 7-1, 3
4. Central Catholic, 5-2, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 6-0, 1
2. Penn Hills, 7-0, 2
3. New Castle, 4-1, 3
4. Mars, 6-1, 4
5. Highlands, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 8-0, 2
3. Lincoln Park, 4-2, 3
4. Montour, 6-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 6-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 7-2, 1
2. Washington, 5-1, 3
3. Neshannock, 7-1, NR
4. Shady Side Academy, 5-2, 2
5. South Allegheny, 6-2, 5
Out: Aliquippa, (4-3, 4)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 5-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 4-1, 3
4. Carlynton, 6-0, 4
5. Fort Cherry, 7-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 2-3, 1
2. Union, 7-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 4-3, 3
4. Aquinas Academy, 6-1, 4
5. Leechburg, 7-0, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
