Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Jan. 2, 2022

By:

Saturday, January 1, 2022 | 9:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jack Gardinier and his Quaker Valley teammates are atop the WPIAL Class 4A rankings this week.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 6-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 8-0, 2

3. Fox Chapel, 7-1, 3

4. Central Catholic, 5-2, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 6-0, 1

2. Penn Hills, 7-0, 2

3. New Castle, 4-1, 3

4. Mars, 6-1, 4

5. Highlands, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 5-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 8-0, 2

3. Lincoln Park, 4-2, 3

4. Montour, 6-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 6-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 7-2, 1

2. Washington, 5-1, 3

3. Neshannock, 7-1, NR

4. Shady Side Academy, 5-2, 2

5. South Allegheny, 6-2, 5

Out: Aliquippa, (4-3, 4)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 5-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 4-1, 3

4. Carlynton, 6-0, 4

5. Fort Cherry, 7-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 2-3, 1

2. Union, 7-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 4-3, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 6-1, 4

5. Leechburg, 7-0, 5

Out: none

