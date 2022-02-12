Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 13, 2022
By:
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 6:51 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 21-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 20-1, 2
3. Central Catholic, 17-5, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 13-8, NR
5. Upper St. Clair, 14-6, 4
Out: North Allegheny (14-8, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 20-0, 1
2. New Castle, 18-1, 2
3. Mars, 18-2, 3
4. Penn Hills, 17-3, 4
5. Highlands, 16-6, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 19-0, 1
2. Montour, 18-4, 5
3. Belle Vernon, 18-3, 2
4. North Catholic, 17-2, 3
5. Lincoln Park, 14-5, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 20-2, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 15-5, 4
3. South Allegheny, 15-6, 5
4. Washington, 15-2, 2
5. Aliquippa, 15-7, NR
Out: Seton LaSalle (17-3, 3)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 18-0, 1
2. Fort Cherry, 16-2, 4
3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 15-3, 2
4. Monessen, 17-4, 5
5. Carlynton, 17-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 15-4, 1
2. Union, 20-2, 2
3. Imani Christian, 13-5, 3
4. Geibel Catholic, 17-4, 4
5. Leechburg, 17-3, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Basketball• Greensburg Central Catholic boys bounce back clinch section title with rout of Jeannette
• Trib HSSN WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 13, 2022
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Riley Sterlitz, Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Ligonier Valley’s Hollick brings hockey sensibility
• Led by high-scoring Vinnie Cugini, Aquinas Academy having historic season