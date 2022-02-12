TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings: Week ending Feb. 13, 2022

By:
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 6:51 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 21-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 20-1, 2

3. Central Catholic, 17-5, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 13-8, NR

5. Upper St. Clair, 14-6, 4

Out: North Allegheny (14-8, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 20-0, 1

2. New Castle, 18-1, 2

3. Mars, 18-2, 3

4. Penn Hills, 17-3, 4

5. Highlands, 16-6, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 19-0, 1

2. Montour, 18-4, 5

3. Belle Vernon, 18-3, 2

4. North Catholic, 17-2, 3

5. Lincoln Park, 14-5, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 20-2, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 15-5, 4

3. South Allegheny, 15-6, 5

4. Washington, 15-2, 2

5. Aliquippa, 15-7, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle (17-3, 3)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 18-0, 1

2. Fort Cherry, 16-2, 4

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 15-3, 2

4. Monessen, 17-4, 5

5. Carlynton, 17-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 15-4, 1

2. Union, 20-2, 2

3. Imani Christian, 13-5, 3

4. Geibel Catholic, 17-4, 4

5. Leechburg, 17-3, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

