Trib HSSN WPIAL boys soccer all-stars: Dane Beller came through in clutch for Mars

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 9:46 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Dane Beller celebrates his second goal during the second half of the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer state championship game against Northern on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Player of the Year

Dane Beller

Mars, Sr., F

The Mars Fightin’ Planets were pressing. They were down a goal in a physical PIAA championship game with a state title at their fingertips.

Senior forward Dane Beller was issued a yellow card midway through the second half, and while his teammates pressed on, Beller took a breath on the sideline, stretched out and planned his next attack.

After the season he had, it was bound to be a big one.

With about 18 minutes remaining, Beller found his first goal of the match, a header on the back post. Two minutes later, he received a pass with his back to the goal, took a touch to turn toward the net and fired a shot.

He gave the Fightin’ Planets a 2-1 advantage, and they held on to capture their second title of the season.

The senior forward scored a school-record 38 goals this season, tallied 19 assists and scored on the biggest stages for Mars. For his efforts, he’s the Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The state title game wasn’t the first time Beller rose to the occasion.

With 3 minutes, 53 seconds left in overtime of the WPIAL Class 3A championship, Beller redirected a deflection and gave Mars a 2-1 victory over two-time defending champion Franklin Regional.

Beller finished his career at Mars with 87 goals and 44 assists.

All-Stars

Elijah Cincinnati

Trinity, Sr., F

One of the top scorers in the WPIAL. Along with All-WPIAL and all-state honors, Cincinnati led Trinity to a WPIAL Class 3A first-round appearance with 30 goals and 4 assists. He finished with a school-record 94 career goals and 31 assists.

Carlo Denis

Greensburg Central Catholic, So., F

While scoring 37 goals, Denis, an All-WPIAL selection, led the Centurions to a WPIAL Class A championship and a PIAA championship appearance.

Anthony DiFalco

Franklin Regional, Jr., F

The Trib Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year scored 37 goals and dished out 24 assists while leading the Panthers to their third straight WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

Chad Eldridge

South Fayette, Sr., MF

An All-WPIAL and all-state selection, Eldridge led the Lions to a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal appearance and scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win over Plum in the first round.

Joey Fonagy

Canon-McMillan, Sr., F

Fonagy finished his career with 61 goals and 10 assists after scoring 11 as a senior and leading the Big Macs to a WPIAL Class 4A playoff appearance. He scored the game-winning goal in the WPIAL championship last season.

Zach LaValle

Seneca Valley, Sr., F

LaValle, an All-WPIAL and all-state selection, scored the game-winning goal in the PIAA Class 4A championship game to deliver the Raiders a state title. He scored 14 goals and tallied eight assists in 2020.

Andrew Massucci

Peters Township, Jr., F

The Indians were saved by Massucci multiple times in the playoffs this season. The All-WPIAL and all-state selection scored two goals against Fox Chapel in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals, including the overtime winner. He also scored the overtime goal against Baldwin in the quarterfinals and finished the season with 19 goals and eight assists.

Eben McIntyre

Charleroi, Jr., F

The 6-foot-2, 150-pound striker scored 43 goals and tallied 11 assists, including a seven-goal game against Brownsville.

Seth Skowronek

Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr., D

The WPIAL Class A Player of the Year led a defense that allowed the Centurions to reach the PIAA championship and capture a WPIAL title. He also scored five goals, four on penalty kicks.

Colton Spence

Deer Lakes, Sr., D

An All-WPIAL selection, Spence anchored the defense and helped Deer Lakes record nine shutouts. He also scored three goals and tallied two assists.

Michael Sullivan

Deer Lakes, Sr., F

The Valley News Dispatch Boys Soccer Player of the Year scored 22 goals and tallied 11 assists, leading the Lancers to their first WPIAL Class 2A title and second PIAA championship game in the past three years.

