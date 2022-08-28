Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Aug. 28, 2022
By:
Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 8:23 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L
1. Central Catholic, 0-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 2
3. North Allegheny, 1-0, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 0-1, 5
Class 5A
1. Gateway, 1-0, 1
2. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2
3. Penn Hills, 0-1, 3
4. Pine-Richland, 0-1, 4
5. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
1. Aliquippa, 0-0, 1
2. Thomas Jefferson, 0-0, 2
3. McKeesport, 1-0, 3
4. Central Valley, 1-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 1-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Belle Vernon, 0-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 1-0, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 3
4. Freeport, 1-0, 5
5. Beaver, 0-1, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Beaver Falls, 1-0, 1
2. Steel Valley, 0-0, 2
3. Washington, 1-0, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 0-0, 4
5. Serra Catholic, 0-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin, 0-1, 1
2. OLSH, 0-0, 2
3. Clairton, 0-0*, 3
4. Cornell, 0-0, 4
5. Leechburg, 0-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
