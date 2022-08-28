TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Aug. 28, 2022

By:
Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 8:23 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L

1. Central Catholic, 0-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 1-0, 2

3. North Allegheny, 1-0, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 0-1, 5

Class 5A

1. Gateway, 1-0, 1

2. Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 2

3. Penn Hills, 0-1, 3

4. Pine-Richland, 0-1, 4

5. Upper St. Clair, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa, 0-0, 1

2. Thomas Jefferson, 0-0, 2

3. McKeesport, 1-0, 3

4. Central Valley, 1-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 1-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Belle Vernon, 0-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 1-0, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 1-0, 3

4. Freeport, 1-0, 5

5. Beaver, 0-1, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Beaver Falls, 1-0, 1

2. Steel Valley, 0-0, 2

3. Washington, 1-0, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 0-0, 4

5. Serra Catholic, 0-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin, 0-1, 1

2. OLSH, 0-0, 2

3. Clairton, 0-0*, 3

4. Cornell, 0-0, 4

5. Leechburg, 0-1, 5

Out: none

