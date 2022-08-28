Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Aug. 28, 2022

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Gateway’s Roberson Louis-Jeune and Matthew Brooks bring down Mt. Lebanon’s Nathan Sala on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Monroeville. The Gators, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, won its opener.

If Javascript is disabled browser, to place orders please visit the page where our photos are available to purchase.