Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 10, 2022
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 5:06 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1
2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 2
3. Canon-McMillan, 1-2, 5
4. Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 1-2, 3
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Gateway, 3-0, 1
2. Penn Hills, 2-1, 2
3. Penn-Trafford, 2-1, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 3-0, 5
5. Pine-Richland, 1-2, 3
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 2-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 3-0, 2
3. Thomas Jefferson, 2-1, 3
4. Central Valley, 3-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 2-1, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 1
2. Avonworth, 2-1, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3
4. Freeport, 3-0, 4
5. Beaver, 2-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Steel Valley, 2-0, 1
2. Beaver Falls, 2-1, 3
3. Serra Catholic, 2-1, 5
4. Washington, 2-1, 2
5. Sto-Rox, 0-2, 4
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 1
2. OLSH, *2-0, 2
3. Clairton, *0-2, 3
4. Leechburg, 2-1, 5
5. South Side, 3-0, NR
Out: Cornell (1-1, 4)
