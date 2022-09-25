Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022
By:
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 8:26 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
TeamRecPrv
1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1
2. Canon-McMillan, 2-3, 4
3. Seneca Valley, 3-2, 5
4. Mt. Lebanon, 2-3, 2
5. Central Catholic, 2-3, 3
Class 5A
TeamRecPrv
1. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, 3
2. Bethel Park, 4-1, 4
3. Hempfield, 5-0, NR
4. Gateway, 4-1, 5
5. Penn-Trafford, 3-2, 1
Out: Penn Hills (3-2, 2)
Class 4A
TeamRecPrv
1. Aliquippa, 4-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 5-0, 2
3. Central Valley, 5-0, 4
4. Thomas Jefferson, 3-2, 3
5. Highlands, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
TeamRecPrv
1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 4-1, 2
3. Belle Vernon, 2-2, 3
4. Freeport, 4-1, 5
5. East Allegheny, 4-1, NR
Out: Beaver (3-2, 4)
Class 2A
TeamRecPrv
1. Steel Valley, 4-0, 1
2. Beaver Falls, 4-1, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 4-1, 3
4. Washington, 4-1, 4
5. Sto-Rox, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
TeamRecPrv
1. Bishop Canevin, 4-1, 1
2. OLSH, 5-0, 2
3. Clairton, 2-3, 3
4. South Side, 5-0, 5
5. Leechburg, 3-2, 4
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .