Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 25, 2022

By:
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 8:26 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

TeamRecPrv

1. North Allegheny, 5-0, 1

2. Canon-McMillan, 2-3, 4

3. Seneca Valley, 3-2, 5

4. Mt. Lebanon, 2-3, 2

5. Central Catholic, 2-3, 3

Class 5A

TeamRecPrv

1. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, 3

2. Bethel Park, 4-1, 4

3. Hempfield, 5-0, NR

4. Gateway, 4-1, 5

5. Penn-Trafford, 3-2, 1

Out: Penn Hills (3-2, 2)

Class 4A

TeamRecPrv

1. Aliquippa, 4-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 5-0, 2

3. Central Valley, 5-0, 4

4. Thomas Jefferson, 3-2, 3

5. Highlands, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

TeamRecPrv

1. Elizabeth Forward, 5-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 4-1, 2

3. Belle Vernon, 2-2, 3

4. Freeport, 4-1, 5

5. East Allegheny, 4-1, NR

Out: Beaver (3-2, 4)

Class 2A

TeamRecPrv

1. Steel Valley, 4-0, 1

2. Beaver Falls, 4-1, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 4-1, 3

4. Washington, 4-1, 4

5. Sto-Rox, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

TeamRecPrv

1. Bishop Canevin, 4-1, 1

2. OLSH, 5-0, 2

3. Clairton, 2-3, 3

4. South Side, 5-0, 5

5. Leechburg, 3-2, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

