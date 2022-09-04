Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 4, 2022
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 5:46 PM
WPIAL football rankings
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1
2. North Allegheny, 2-0, 3
3. Seneca Valley, 1-1, 2
4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-2, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 0-2, 5
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Gateway, 2-0, 1
2. Penn Hills, 1-1, 3
3. Pine-Richland, 1-1, 4
4. Penn-Trafford, 1-1, 2
5. Upper St. Clair, 2-0, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Aliquippa, 1-0, 1
2. McKeesport, 2-0, 3
3. Thomas Jefferson, 1-1, 2
4. Central Valley, 2-0, 4
5. North Catholic, 2-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 1-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 1-1, 2
3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3
4. Freeport, 2-0, 4
5. Beaver, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Steel Valley, 1-0, 2
2. Washington, 2-0, 3
3. Beaver Falls, 1-1, 1
4. Sto-Rox, 0-1, 4
5. Serra Catholic, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 0-1*, 1
2. OLSH, 2-0, 2
3. Clairton, 0-2, 3
4. Cornell, 1-0, 4
5. Leechburg, 1-1, 5
Out: none
*Saturday night game not included
