Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 4, 2022

By:
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 5:46 PM

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 2-0, 3

3. Seneca Valley, 1-1, 2

4. Mt. Lebanon, 0-2, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 0-2, 5

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Gateway, 2-0, 1

2. Penn Hills, 1-1, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 1-1, 4

4. Penn-Trafford, 1-1, 2

5. Upper St. Clair, 2-0, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Aliquippa, 1-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 2-0, 3

3. Thomas Jefferson, 1-1, 2

4. Central Valley, 2-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 2-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 1-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 1-1, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 2-0, 3

4. Freeport, 2-0, 4

5. Beaver, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Steel Valley, 1-0, 2

2. Washington, 2-0, 3

3. Beaver Falls, 1-1, 1

4. Sto-Rox, 0-1, 4

5. Serra Catholic, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 0-1*, 1

2. OLSH, 2-0, 2

3. Clairton, 0-2, 3

4. Cornell, 1-0, 4

5. Leechburg, 1-1, 5

Out: none

*Saturday night game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

