Trib HSSN WPIAL girls soccer all-stars: Ellie Coffield led Mars to new heights

By:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 9:51 AM

Mars senior Ellie Coffield (3) hoists the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer championship trophy with her teammates after defeating Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, in the state final Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Player of the year

Ellie Coffield

Mars, Sr., MF

With both arms raised high, Ellie Coffield stretched the PIAA championship trophy toward the sky, her face framed in pure joy on a cold November night in Hershey.

The Mars senior standout and her teammates reveled in winning another state title, but along the way they continued to raise the bar in their program.

In the last four years, they have turned into what most WPIAL programs strive to become.

The Fightin’ Planets (19-0) finished the season No. 1 in the U.S. Soccer Coaches national rankings.

Back-to-back WPIAL and state Class 3A titles punctuated what most saw as the inevitable. And Coffield was out in front leading the way.

The Pitt signee paced the Fightin’ Planets, who ended the year on a 41-game unbeaten streak that began in 2018.

For her efforts, Coffield is the Trib HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky and Jayden Sharpless of North Catholic also were considered.

Coffield, who was last year’s Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year, finished with 26 goals and 36 assists for Mars, which posted 15 shutouts and allowed just five goals in 19 games.

With Coffield on the team, Mars was an astonishing 77-5-1 since 2017 with two WPIAL titles, two runner-up district finishes and the pair of PIAA titles.

In addition, Mars has won 56 straight section games since ‘16.

Coffield finished her prep career with 95 goals and 104 assists.

All-stars

Olivia Cernuto

Southmoreland, So., MF

Led Scotties back to WPIAL playoffs and earned All-WPIAL honors as she scored 37 goals and added nine assists.

Tessa Dellarose

Brownsville, Jr., F

North Carolina commit scored 33 goals for WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinalist and has 108 career scores.

Gracie Dunaway

Mars, Sr., MF

Key component of Fightin’ Planets’ run to back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships had 22 goals and 12 assists.

Sara Felder

Greensburg Central Catholic, So., F

All-WPIAL selection led WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up Centurions with 29 goals and 13 assists.

Renae Mohrbacher

Freedom, Jr., MF

All-WPIAL standout helped lead the Bulldogs to section title and WPIAL quarterfinals with 31 goals.

Gina Proviano

Plum, Sr., MF

Led Mustangs to WPIAL Class 3A championship game as she netted 20 goals and dished 13 assists.

Lucy Ream

Fox Chapel, Sr., F

All-WPIAL player and Eastern Kentucky recruit led Foxes to section title and playoff appearance.

Melissa Riggins

Shady Side Academy, Sr., MF

Georgetown recruit and All-WPIAL player led Indians to section title and WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

Sarah Schupansky

North Allegheny, Sr., MF

Pitt signee led Tigers to second straight WPIAL Class 4A championship and PIAA finals with team-best 24 goals.

Jayden Sharpless

North Catholic, Jr., MF

All-WPIAL pick and Georgia State commit had 19 goals and 15 assists to help Trojanettes win WPIAL title and reach PIAA Class 2A final.

Ava Wert

Avonworth, Jr., F

Converted goalkeeper became offensive threat and guided Antelopes to WPIAL Class 2A final as leading scorer.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth, Brownsville, Fox Chapel, Greensburg C.C., Mars, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Plum, Shady Side Academy, Southmoreland