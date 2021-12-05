Trib HSSN WPIAL girls soccer all-stars: Steel Valley’s Salopek takes game to next level
Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:15 PM
Player of the Year
Kelsey Salopek
Sr., F, Steel Valley
As a Kent State commit, Kelsey Salopek already was on the WPIAL radar, but she took her individual talents a step farther as she led Steel Valley to its first WPIAL championship in its first try.
The top goal scorer in the WPIAL helped the Ironmen to a breakthrough season: a 20-4 record, a Class A district title and a trip to the PIAA semifinals.
For her efforts, Salopek is the TribLive HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Moon junior midfielder Haylie Longwell was a close second, while North Allegheny junior forward Lucia Wells also was considered.
Salopek, an all-section and All-WPIAL selection, finished this season with 56 goals.
She scored 117 goals in her career.
Salopek also was named the third recipient of the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the most outstanding girls soccer player in the WPIAL. She joined past winners Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019) and Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020), both key players now at Pitt.
All-stars
Olivia Cernuto
Jr., F, Southmoreland
All-WPIAL … All-section … Led WPIAL 2A semifinalist Scotties with 29 goals and added 10 assists.
Aly Cooper
Sr., MF, Mars
All-state … All-WPIAL … All-section … Helped Fightin’ Planets to a WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A three-peat. … Game-winning goal in state final.
Gwen Howell
Jr., D, Mars
All-Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Richmond commit … Helped Mars (20-0-1) win WPIAL and PIAA 3A titles.
Malia Kearns
Sr., F, Penn-Trafford
All-state … All-WPIAL … All-section … Robert Morris recruit … Had 10 goals, 10 assists.
Kaitlyn Killinger
Jr., F, Plum
All-state … All-WPIAL … Led Mustangs to WPIAL Class 3A runner-up and PIAA semifinals.
Sydney Lindeman
Sr., MF, Franklin Regional
All-Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Towson commit … Led Panthers to WPIAL 4A quarterfinals
Hailey Longwell
Jr., MF, Moon
All-Region II East … All-state … All-WPIAL … Had 17 goals and 10 assists. … Led Tigers to WPIAL and PIAA 4A championships … Moe Rosensteel Award finalist.
Renae Mohrbacher
Sr., MF, Freedom
All-WPIAL … All-section … Finished career with 175 goals … Led Bulldogs to WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.
McKenzie Pritts
Jr., MF, Yough
All-WPIAL … Robert Morris commit … Helped lead Cougars to WPIAL 2A quarters with 26 goal.
CeCe Scott
Sr., MF, Peters Township
All-state … All-WPIAL … Duquesne commit … Helped Indians reach WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.
Jayden Sharpless
Sr., MF, North Catholic
All-state … All-WPIAL … All-section …. Georgia State commit … WPIAL runner-up, PIAA semifinalist.
Chloe Weiland
Sr., F, Butler
All-state … All-WPIAL … Youngstown State commit … Led Golden Tornado to WPIAL 4A quarterfinals.
Lucia Wells
Jr., F, North Allegheny
All-Region II East pick … All-state … All-WPIAL … Moe Rosensteel Award finalist.
Ava Wert
Sr., MF, Avoworth
All-WPIAL … All-section … Messiah commit … Led Antelopes to WPIAL Class 2A championship and PIAA runner-up … Club goalkeeper.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Freedom, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Southmoreland, Steel Valley, Yough
