Trib HSSN WPIAL Individual Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 1, 2022

By:
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Class 3A

106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 27-3; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 23-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 17-5; 4. Casey Walker (North Allegheny) 22-8; 5. Rylen Campbell (Plum) 23-5.

113: 1. Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 22-3; 2. Leo Joseph (Latrobe) 21-7; 3. Brandon Dami (Canon-McMillan) 13-4; 4. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 20-5; 5. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 15-7.

120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 28-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 19-1; 3. Joe Simon (Waynesburg) 15-1; 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 23-0; 5. Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan) 15-4.

126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 30-3; 2. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 20-4; 3. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 22-2; 4. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 23-3; 5. Zander Phaturos (Waynesburg) 16-6.

132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 17-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 23-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 22-2; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 21-8; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 20-2.

138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 21-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 12-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 23-5; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 23-7; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 28-7.

145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 26-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 24-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 18-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 24-2; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.

152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 21-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 27-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 19-4; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 29-4; 5. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 20-4.

160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 19-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 29-5; 3. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 20-6; 4. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 25-4; 5. Danny Turner (Indiana) 23-4.

172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 26-1; 2. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 22-5; 3. Connor Jacobs (Armstrong) 17-4; 4. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 23-6; 5. Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 16-5.

189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 24-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 31-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 22-4; 4. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 24-2; 5. Brody Evans (Waynesburg) 22-7.

215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 25-7; Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 10-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 14-2; 4. Aiden Buggey (North Allegheny) 24-9; 5. Eli Makel (Waynesburg) 21-6.

285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 21-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 24-3; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 24-10; 4. Joe Enick (Penn-Trafford) 16-3; 5. Wyatt Held (Latrobe) 22-8.

Class 2A

106: 1. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 22-5; 2. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 22-3; Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 26-6; 4. Isaac Maccaglio (Quaker Valley) 19-5.

113: 1. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 25-6; 2. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 26-2; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 13-5; 4. James Walzer (Montour), 12-6.

120: 1. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 24-6; 2. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 21-9; 3. Sean Cain (Mt. Pleasant) 20-8; 4. Tyler Clark (Frazier) 10-4.

126: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 17-2; 2. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 20-2; 3. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 24-4; 4. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) 15-7.

132: 1. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 22-3; 2. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 26-3; 3. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 13-5; 4. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 23-9.

138: 1. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 23-6; 2. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 26-2. 3. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 19-7; 4. Andrew Johnson (Southmoreland) 21-6.

145: 1. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 25-2; 2. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 24-6; 3. 3. Ryan Celashi (Frazier) 14-6; 4. Shawn Szymanski (Burrell) 19-5.

152: 1. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 27-1; 2. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 18-4; 3. Justin Richey (Quaker Valley) 23-5; 4. Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) 19-7.

160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 26-2; 2. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 27-3; 3. Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry) 22-4; 4. D.J. Slovick (Burgettstown) 22-9.

172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 17-3; 2. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 25-3; 3. Aaron DeLuca (Montour) 16-3; 4. Mike Ewing (Washington) 18-4.

189: 1. Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley) 27-4; 2. Landon Millward (Freedom) 15-0; 3. Noah Gnibus (Mt. Pleasant) 5-0; 4. Cole Clark (Burrell) 24-9.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 27-0; 2. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 21-4; 3. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 26-5; 4. Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry) 28-6.

285: 1. Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 17-2; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 22-6; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 11-8; 4. Mason Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan) 21-8.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

