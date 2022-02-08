TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL Individual Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 8, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 2:31 PM

Trib HSSN’s WPIAL individual wrestling rankings as of Feb. 8, 2022:

Class 3A

106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 32-3; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 23-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 18-5; 4. Tanner Mizenko (Canon-McMillan), 21-7; 5. Casey Walker (North Allegheny) 23-9.

113: 1. Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 27-4; 2. Brandon Dami (Canon-McMillan) 17-4; 3. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 18-8; 4. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 22-7; 5. Leo Joseph (Latrobe) 24-9.

120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 31-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 19-2; 3. Joe Simon (Waynesburg) 18-2; 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 28-0; 5. Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan) 20-4.

126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 30-4; 2. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 24-2; 3. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 29-3; 4. Zander Phaturos (Waynesburg) 22-6; 4. 5. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 22-5.

132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 23-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 24-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 25-3; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 21-8; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 23-2.

138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 24-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 19-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 27-5; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 28-8; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 28-8.

145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 26-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 25-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 21-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 26-2; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.

152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 21-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 27-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 21-4; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 32-4; 5. Mark Gray (Kiski Area) 22-7.

160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 21-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 29-5; 3. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 22-4; 4. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 22-6; 5. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 27-4.

172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 30-1; 2. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 22-5; 3. Connor Jacobs (Armstrong) 18-4; 4. Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 21-6; 5. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 24-7.

189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 29-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 32-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 23-4; 4. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 26-2; 5. Brody Evans (Waynesburg) 27-8.

215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 30-7; 2. Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 16-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 14-2; 4. Aiden Buggey (North Allegheny) 26-9; 5. Eli Makel (Waynesburg) 26-7.

285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 21-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 24-3; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 30-10; 4. Joe Enick (Penn-Trafford) 17-3; 5. Wyatt Held (Latrobe) 23-8.

Class 2A

106: 1. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 29-3; 2. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 25-6; 3. Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 27-6; 4. Isaac Maccaglio (Quaker Valley) 21-6.

113: 1. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 28-6; 2. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 29-2; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 13-5; 4. Calio Zanella (Burrell) 22-10.

120: 1. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 25-7; 2. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 25-10; 3. Sean Cain (Mt. Pleasant) 21-11; 4. Tyler Clark (Frazier) 11-4.

126: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 18-2; 2. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 20-2; 3. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 24-4; 4. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) 18-7.

132: 1. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 28-3; 2. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 27-4; 3. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 16-7; 4. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 24-9.

138: 1. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 24-7; 2. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 26-7; 3. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 26-2; 4. Matt Schultheis (Freedom) 14-2.

145: 1. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 26-2; 2. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 25-6; 3. Ryan Celashi (Frazier) 15-6; 4. Shawn Szymanski (Burrell) 22-5.

152: 1. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 29-1; 2. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 18-4; 3. Justin Richey (Quaker Valley) 26-5; 4. Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) 22-7.

160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 28-2; 2. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 29-3; 3. Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry) 23-4; 4. D.J. Slovick (Burgettstown) 27-9.

172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 18-3; 2. Damian Barr (Burrell) 11-5; 3. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 26-5; 4. Mike Ewing (Washington) 20-4.

189: 1. Patrick Cutchumber (Quaker Valley) 30-4; 2. Landon Millward (Freedom) 18-2; 3. Noah Gnibus (Mt. Pleasant) 8-1; 4. Cole Clark (Burrell) 26-10.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 31-0; 2. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 22-4; 3. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 28-5; 4. Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry) 28-7.

285: Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 19-2; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 24-6; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 20-12; 4. Mason Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan) 22-9.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

