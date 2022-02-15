Trib HSSN WPIAL individual wrestling rankings: Week of Feb. 14, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 5:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski (left) tops the 145-pound weight class in Class 2A.

TribHSSN WPIAL Wrestling Rankings as of Feb. 14

Individuals

Class AAA

106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 35-4; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 25-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 22-5; 4. Tanner Mizenko (Canon-McMillan), 24-9; 5. Casey Walker (North Allegheny) 23-9.

113: 1. Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 27-4; 2. Brandon Dami (Canon-McMillan) 20-6; 3. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 19-11; 4. Darius McMillon (Peters Township) 23-2; 5. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 25-9).

120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 36-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 22-2; 3. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 32-0; 5. Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan) 25-4; 5. Luke Dunlap (South Fayette) 18-3.

126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 31-4; 2. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 24-2; 3. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 30-3; 4. Zander Phaturos (Waynesburg) 26-7; 4. 5. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 24-6.

132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 27-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 25-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 27-6; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 23-8; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 26-2.

138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 27-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 19-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 31-6; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 32-9; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 29-8.

145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 26-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 29-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 24-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 28-2; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.

152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 21-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 30-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 22-4; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 35-6; 5. Mark Gray (Kiski Area) 22-7.

160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 26-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 32-5; 3. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 26-4; 4. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 23-6; 5. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 27-4.

172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 35-1; 2. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 27-5; 3. Connor Jacobs (Armstrong) 24-5; 4. Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 25-6; 5. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 26-7.

189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 30-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 33-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 26-5; 4. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 28-2; 5. Brody Evans (Waynesburg) 32-8.

215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 34-7; Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 16-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 16-2; 4. Aiden Buggey (North Allegheny) 26-9; 5. Eli Makel (Waynesburg) 30-8.

285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 27-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 26-4; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 33-12; 4. Joe Enick (Penn-Trafford) 20-3; 5. Jason Pomykata (Latrobe) 22-4.

ClassAA

106: 1. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 30-3; 2. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 27-6; 3. Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 27-7; 4. Dylan Klim (Derry Area) 17-9.

113: 1. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 31-2; 1. Colin Cartley (Laurel) 22-7; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 18-6; 4. Calio Zanella (Burrell) 24-11.

120: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 19-2; 2. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 31-6; 3. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 27-7; 4. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 26-13.

126: 1. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 22-2; 2. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 24-4; 3. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 24-9; 4. Brandon Krul (Quaker Valley) 26-8.

132: 1. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 28-3; 2. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 30-4; 3. Peter Chacon (Montour) 29-4; 4. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 17-8.

138: 1. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 28-7; 2. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 27-8; 3. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 26-2; 4. Damon Michaels (Elizabeth Forward) 7-0.

145: 1. Shawn Szymanski (Burrell) 24-6; 2. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 27-2; 3. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 25-6; 3. 4. Ryan Celashi (Frazier) 22-8.

152: 1. Justin Richey (Quaker Valley) 27-6; 2. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 29-1; 3. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 24-4; 4. Joey Broughton (Avonworth) 23-7.

160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 29-1; 2. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 29-3; 3. Christian Hirak (Derry Area) 23-3; 4. Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry) 24-4.

172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 24-3; 2. Mike Ewing (Washington) 18-3; 3. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 28-5; 4. Aaron DeLuca (Montour) 17-3.

189: 1. Patrick Cutchumber (Quaker Valley) 32-4; 2. Cole Clark (Burrell) 28-11; 3. Noah Gnibus (Mt. Pleasant) 10-1; 4. Brenan Morgan (Central Valley) 24-2.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 33-0; 2. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 23-4; 3. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 30-5; 4. Landon Willward (Freedom) 20-2.

285: Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 18-2; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 25-6; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 22-12; 4. Mason Neiderhiser (Southmoreland) 19-7.

