Trib HSSN WPIAL Individual Wrestling Rankings: Week of Jan. 17, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 4:29 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Latrobe freshman Luke Willochell (top) is ranked No. 1 at 106 pounds in Class 3A.

Trib HSSN individual wrestling rankings as of Jan. 17, 2022:

Class 3A

106: 1. Luke Willochell (Latrobe) 23-3; 2. Nico Fanella (Indiana) 10-0; 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional) 13-5; 4. Casey Walker (North Allegheny) 20-8; 5. Rylen Campbell (Plum) 18-4.

113: Ty Chappell (Seneca Valley) 16-3; 2. 3. Leo Joseph (Latrobe) 17-7; 4. Ky Szewczyk (Waynesburg) 15-6; 4. Brandon Dami (Canon-McMillan) 11-4; 5. Evan Petrovich (Connellsville) 18-4).

120: 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe) 25-2; 2. Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford) 18-1; 3. Joe Simon (Waynesburg) 14-1; 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park) 22-0; 5. Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan) 13-4.

126: 1. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) 27-3; 2. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield) 14-4; 3. Dylan Coy (North Allegheny) 20-2; 4. Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan) 13-6; 5. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) 16-3.

132: 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg) 16-2; 2. Vincent Citrano (Plum) 17-0; 3. Chad Ozias (Connellsville) 19-2; 4. Blake Reinhart (Trinity) 17-7; 5. Eli Carr (Hempfield) 14-2.

138: 1. Briar Priest (Hempfield) 15-2; 2. Nate Roth (Latrobe) 10-1; 3. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville) 21-4; 4. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg) 22-7; 5. Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson) 26-6.

145: 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny) 19-2; 2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional) 21-2; 3. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield) 12-4; 4. Levi Donnell (Butler) 11-0; 5. Andrew Gonzales (Trinity) 13-7.

152: 1. Kelin Laffey (Pine-Richland) 20-1; 2. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny) 18-3; 3. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley) 18-4; 4. Jack Pletcher (Latrobe) 26-4; 5. Chase Kranitz (Norwin) 17-4.

160: 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville) 16-3; 2. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny) 20-5; 3. Christopher Beatty (Chartiers Valley) 15-5; 4. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area) 21-4-3; 5. Danny Turner (Indiana) 12-3.

172: 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg) 23-1; 2. Michael Kreinbucher (Butler) 12-2; 3. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) 18-4; Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan) 14-4; 5. Ryan Walsh (Bethel Park) 17-2.

189: 1. Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon) 23-0; 2. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson) 28-1; 3. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) 18-4; 4. Gabriel Stafford (Canon-McMillan) 17-6; 5. Jake Conroy (Ringgold) 21-2.

215: 1. Corey Boerio (Latrobe) 22-6; Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley) 4-0; 3. Elijah Binakonsky (Hempfield) 12-2; 4. Aiden Buggey (North Allegheny) 22-9; 5. Josh Sarasnick (Chartiers Valley) 15-6.

285: 1. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem) 16-0; 2. Ty Banco (Trinity) 19-3; 3. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg) 23-11; 4. Noah Held (Latrobe) 20-6; 5. Joey Schneck (Pine-Richland) 17-3.

Class 2A

106: 1. Joe Longhi (Mt. Pleasant) 16-5; 2. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown) 13-3; Shawn Robertson (Fort Cherry) 14-4; 4. Isaac Maccaglio (Quaker Valley) 16-5; 5.

113: 1. Cooper Hornack (Burrell) 20-5; 2. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 23-2; 3. Giovanni Beatrice (Derry) 12-5; 4. James Walzer (Montour), 11-6.

120: 1. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 21-6; 2. Dylan Slovick (Burgettstown) 13-7; 3. Sean Cain (Mt. Pleasant) 17-7; 4. Tyler Clark (Frazier) 8-4.

126: 1. Chris Vargo (Bentworth) 10-1; 2. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 11-2; 3. 3. Tim Cafrelli (South Side) 18-2; 4. Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) 12-7.

132: 1. Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown) 13-3; 2. Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center) 21-2; 3. Greg Shaulis (Mt. Pleasant) 12-5; 4. Bryce Rodriguez (Carlynton) 17-8.

138: 1. Jamison Poklembo (Mt. Pleasant) 19-6; 2. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley) 15-2. 3. Rudy Brown (Burgettstown) 11-5; 4. Andrew Johnson (Southmoreland) 18-6.

145: 1. Chase Framelli (Jefferson-Morgan) 18-1; 2. Chase Brandebura (Carlynton) 19-4; 3. Luke Geibig (Mt. Pleasant) 10-4. Tyler Debnar (Beth-Center) 15-8.

152: 1. Tyler Berish (Beth-Center) 21-1; 2. Isaiah Pisano (Hopewell) 13-3; 3. Anthony Lancos (Burgettstown) 14-5; 4. Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) 10-6.

160: 1. Grant MacKay (Laurel) 12-2; 2. Joey Boughton (Avonworth) 18-4; 3. Trevor Pettit (Beth-Center) 21-2; 4. D.J. Slovick (Burgettstown) 14-6.

172: 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier) 16-3; 2. Mason Diemert (Quaker Valley) 24-3; 3. Aaron DeLuca (Montour) 15-3; 4. Mike Ewing (Washington) 12-3.

189: 1. Patrick Cutchumber (Quaker Valley) 24-4; 2. Cole Clark (Burrell) 17-5; 3. Anthony Salvini (Fort Cherry) 15-7; 4. Brenan Morgan (Central Valley) 13-1.

215: 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant) 23-0; 2. Anthony Govern (Southmoreland) 18-4; 3. Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) 10-2; 4. Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry) 17-4.

285: Cameron Carter-Green (Washington) 11-1; 2. Coltin Hill (Laurel) 12-3; 3. Joey Baronick (Burgettstown) 11-8; 4. Mason Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan) 10-4.

