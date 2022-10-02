TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 3:24 PM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 11-0-1, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 7-2-2, 3

3. Pine-Richland, 8-2-1 2

4. Peters Township, 10-1, 4

5. Butler, 8-3-2, NR

Out: North Allegheny, 7-5-1, 5

Class 3A

1. Moon, 10-0-1, 2

2. Plum, 11-1-1, 1

3. Kiski Area, 10-2, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 9-3, 5

5. Thomas Jefferson, 11-2, 4

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 10-2, 1

2. South Park, 13-0, 2

3. Deer Lakes, 11-2, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 9-1, 4

5. East Allegheny, 8-2, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Winchester Thurston, 9-1-1, 1

2. Sewickley Academy, 11-0, 2

3. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-1, 3

4. Eden Christian, 8-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 9-1, 5

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 12-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 8-0-2, 3

3. Mt. Lebanon, 10-1-1, 4

4. Peters Township, 7-1-2, 2

5. Bethel Park, 8-2, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars, 9-0, 1

2. Plum, 10-0, 2

3. Moon, 11-0, 3

4. Elizabeth Forward 10-1, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 10-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mt. Pleasant, 10-0, 2

2. North Catholic, 8-1, 4

3. Avonworth, 10-2, 1

4. Burrell, 8-2-2, NR

5. South Park, 9-3, 5

Out: Southmoreland, 7-2, 3

Class A

1. Springdale, 8-1, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-3, 2

3. Freedom, 9-3, 3

4. OLSH, 7-3, 4

5. Chartiers-Houston, 10-2, 5

Out: None

