Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 9, 2022
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 4:11 PM
Tribune-Review soccer rankings
Boys
Class 4A
Rank, school, record, previous
1. Seneca Valley, 14-0-1, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 9-2-2, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 9-3-1 3
4. Butler, 10-3-2, 5
5. Norwin, 10-4, NR
Out: Peters Township, 11-2, 4
Class 3A
1. Moon, 13-0-1, 1
2. Plum, 13-1-1, 2
3. Kiski Area, 13-2, 3
4. Franklin Regional, 11-4, 4
5. Thomas Jefferson, 13-2, 5
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Quaker Valley, 12-3, 1
2. South Park, 15-0, 2
3. Deer Lakes, 13-2, 3
4. Shady Side Academy, 11-1, 4
5. East Allegheny, 9-3, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Sewickley Academy, 12-1, 2
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-2, 3
3. Winchester Thurston, 10-2-1, 1
4. Eden Christian, 10-2, 4
5. Charleroi, 13-1, 5
Out: None
Girls
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny, 14-1, 1
2. Seneca Valley, 10-0-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 12-1-1, 3
4. Peters Township, 9-1-3, 4
5. Bethel Park, 10-2-1, 5
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Mars, 10-0, 1
2. Moon, 13-0, 3
3. Plum, 10-1, 2
4. Elizabeth Forward 12-1-1, 4
5. Thomas Jefferson, 11-2, 5
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Mt. Pleasant, 12-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 9-1, 2
3. Avonworth, 12-2, 3
4. Burrell, 9-2-3, 4
5. South Park, 10-4, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Springdale, 9-2, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-3, 2
3. Freedom, 11-3, 3
4. Chartiers-Houston, 12-2, 5
5. Winchester Thurston, 6-0-1, NR
Out: OLSH, 9-4-1, 4
Tags: Avonworth, Bethel Park, Burrell, Butler, Charleroi, Chartiers-Houston, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Freedom, Greensburg C.C., Kiski Area, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Quaker Valley, Seneca Valley, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Springdale, Thomas Jefferson, Winchester Thurston
