Trib HSSN WPIAL soccer rankings: Week ending Oct. 9, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 4:11 PM

Tribune-Review soccer rankings

Boys

Class 4A

Rank, school, record, previous

1. Seneca Valley, 14-0-1, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 9-2-2, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 9-3-1 3

4. Butler, 10-3-2, 5

5. Norwin, 10-4, NR

Out: Peters Township, 11-2, 4

Class 3A

1. Moon, 13-0-1, 1

2. Plum, 13-1-1, 2

3. Kiski Area, 13-2, 3

4. Franklin Regional, 11-4, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 13-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Quaker Valley, 12-3, 1

2. South Park, 15-0, 2

3. Deer Lakes, 13-2, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 11-1, 4

5. East Allegheny, 9-3, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Sewickley Academy, 12-1, 2

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-2, 3

3. Winchester Thurston, 10-2-1, 1

4. Eden Christian, 10-2, 4

5. Charleroi, 13-1, 5

Out: None

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny, 14-1, 1

2. Seneca Valley, 10-0-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 12-1-1, 3

4. Peters Township, 9-1-3, 4

5. Bethel Park, 10-2-1, 5

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Mars, 10-0, 1

2. Moon, 13-0, 3

3. Plum, 10-1, 2

4. Elizabeth Forward 12-1-1, 4

5. Thomas Jefferson, 11-2, 5

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mt. Pleasant, 12-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 9-1, 2

3. Avonworth, 12-2, 3

4. Burrell, 9-2-3, 4

5. South Park, 10-4, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Springdale, 9-2, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-3, 2

3. Freedom, 11-3, 3

4. Chartiers-Houston, 12-2, 5

5. Winchester Thurston, 6-0-1, NR

Out: OLSH, 9-4-1, 4

